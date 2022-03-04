Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 for 105 Specialist Officer Posts, Salary Rs. 89890

Education

19 hours ago
Bank of Baroda has published the notification of Specialist Officer Recruitment 2022. There will be recruitment of qualified and experienced SOs (Special Officers) in Fraud Risk Management (MSME) and Corporate Credit. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from today (March 4, 2022) by visiting the bank’s official website bankofbaroda.in.

This is a golden opportunity for candidates preparing for a bank job. More than 100 officer posts will be filled through Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2022 campaign. The last date for submission of online application is March 24, 2022. Check the vacancy details below, educational qualifications, salary, how to apply online, etc.

Check the vacancy details here
Manager – Digital Fraud (Fraud Risk Management) – 15 posts
Credit Officer (MSME Department) SMG / S IV – 15 posts
Credit Officer (MSME Department) MMG / S III – 25 posts
Credit – Export / Import Business (MSME Department) SMG / SIV – 8 posts
Credit – Export / Import Business (MSME Department) MMG / SIII – 12 posts
Forex – Acquisitions and Relationships Manager (Corporate Credit Division) MMG / SIII – 15
Foreign Currency – Editing and Relationship Manager (Corporate Credit Division) MMG / SII – 15 posts
Total number of vacancies – 105 posts

Educational Qualification
Candidates who have completed Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in the relevant field from an accredited university or institution can apply. Apart from this 2 years to 8 years work experience is also invited. On the other hand, if we talk about age limit, candidates in the age group of at least 24 to 35 years can join this recruitment process. Post-wise educational qualification and age limit information can be checked in the notification given below.

Find out how much you will earn
MMGS II: Rs 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – Rs 69180
MMGS III: Rs 63840 x 1990 (5) – 73790 x 2220 (2) – Rs 78230
SMG / S-IV: Rs 76010 x 2220 (4) – 84890 x 2500 (2) – Rs 89890

How to apply online?
First go to the official website of BOB bankofbaroda.co.in. On the home page, click on the ‘Careers’ section and ‘Current Opportunities’. Here in the application link, click on the link ‘Recruitment of Specialist Officers in Bank of Baroda’. The application form will open on the screen. Fill out the application form with the required information and submit the fee. Your form will be submitted. Candidates can take a printout of the confirmation page and keep it with them for further reference.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Notification

