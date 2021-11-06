Bank of India Recruitment 2021 for various posts, 10th pass also applicable

Bank of India has invited applications for various posts.

Applications can be submitted till November 15.

Bank of India Recruitment 2021: Bank of India has a golden opportunity for candidates preparing for bank jobs. Online applications are invited for various posts including Office Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Bank of India (BOI) bankofindia.co.in.



Interested and eligible candidates for bank jobs can apply in the prescribed format on or before 15th November 2021. Candidates will be recruited on contract basis. Before applying, read the important information given here carefully. The direct link of Bank of India Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (BOI Vacancy 2021 Details)

Faculty – 1 post

Office Assistant – 4 posts

Office Attendant – 2 posts

Chowkidar cum Mali – 4 posts

Financial Literacy Counselor – 1 post

Who can apply? (Educational Qualification)

10th pass to graduate candidates can apply for this recruitment (BOI Recruitment 2021). Post-wise eligibility criteria, job profile and age range are different, details of which can be seen in the notification.

Bank of India Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

The selection process of faculty in BOI (Bank of India) includes written examination, personal interview and performance or presentation. The selection process for the post of Office Assistant will include written examination and personal interview. For the post of attendant, the watchman cum gardener and financial literacy counselor will have to be interviewed.

Pay scale

Faculty – Rs. 20,000 per month

Office Assistant – Rs. 15000 per month

Office Attendant – Rs.8000 per month

Chowkidar cum Mali – Rs. 5000 per month

Financial Literacy Counselor – Rs. 18000 per month

How to apply

Candidates have to visit the official website mentioned above and download the application. Fill out the form and send it to the address mentioned in the notification. Candidates can visit the official website of Bank of India for more details.

Bank of India Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website