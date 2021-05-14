Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021 for Chief Risk Officer Posts





Bank of Maharashtra 2021: Bank of Maharashtra has printed a recruitment notification for the publish of Chief Risk Officer (CRO) on its official web site bankofmaharashtra.in. Eligible and candidates can apply for BOM Recruitment 2021 from 17 Might to 17 June 2021.

Vital Dates

Beginning Date for On-line Utility – 17 Might 2021

Final Date for Submitting On-line Utility -17 June 2021

Bank of Maharashtra Emptiness Particulars

Chief Risk Officer

Eligibility Standards for Bank of Maharashtra Chief Risk Officer Posts

Academic Qualification:

Skilled certification in Monetary Risk Administration from International Affiliation of Risk Professionals or (b) Skilled Risk Administration Certification from PRMLA Institute;

5 years’ expertise in Company Credit score and Risk Administration on the degree of Assistant Basic Supervisor or above in a number of PSBs, or having comparable roles and duties in a number of regulated lending entity, with minimal expertise of one yr in company credit score and one yr in threat administration

Age Restrict:

40 to 60 years

Choice Course of for Bank of Maharashtra Chief Risk Officer Posts



The choice might be executed on the idea of Group discussions and private interview

How one can Apply for Bank of Maharashtra Chief Risk Officer Recruitment 2021 ?



The eligible candidates can ship their utility to ““Basic Supervisor Bank Of Maharashtra, H.R.M Division, Head Workplace, “Lokmangal”, 1501, Shivajinagar, Pune 411001”from 17 Might to 17 June 2021.

Utility Price:

Rs 1,000.00 + Rs. 180.00 GST – Rs.1,180

Utility charges of Rs: 1,180.00 inclusive of GST payable by the way in which of Demand Draft (Nonrefundable) drawn on any Nationalized Bank in favour of “Bank of Maharashtra- Recruitment of CRO Challenge 2021-22” payable at Pune. No different mode of cost is appropriate.

Bank of Maharashtra Chief Risk Officer Notification