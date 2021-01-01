Bank of Maharashtra SO Recruitment 2021: Apply for sarkari naukri in bank, check here the details

Bank of Maharashtra has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer (Scale-I and Scale-II) for the job seekers in the Bank. The application process for these posts has started from 1st September. candidatesbankofmaharashtra.in oribpsonline.ibps.in/bomrcpomay21 You can apply online till 19th September. You can take a print out of your application form till October 4. 190 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process.

Talking about the application fee for this recruitment process, a total of Rs 1180 will have to be paid for Unreserved / EWS and OBC.

For SC / ST, a total of Rs 118 will have to be paid. Application is free for PWD and women candidates. The age limit is different for different posts. 20 to 30 years for some posts and 25 to 35 years for some. Candidates will be selected on the basis of Online Examination and Interview.

Western Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2021: Jobs for these candidates, have to apply here

What is the eligibility for which post

Security Officer- Bachelor Degree in Any Discipline. Also, at least five years of work experience as an officer in the Indian Army.

Agriculture Field Officer – Four years Graduation in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fisheries etc. with minimum 60% marks.

Law Officer – Bachelor’s degree in Law from any recognized University with minimum 60% marks. Knowledge of Banking Law, Company Law, Labor Law etc. is desirable. With at least five years experience as Law Officer in the Legal Department of any Bank or Financial Institution.

Police Recruitment 2021: Jobs for these posts in Police Department, apply till this date

HR/Personal Officer- Post Graduation or Diploma in Personnel Management with minimum 60% marks. Must have at least three years experience of working in the post of HR Manager.

IT Support Administrator – B.Tech/BE or MCA or MSc Computer Science in Computer Science, Electronics, Electronics & Communication.

DBA(MSSQL/ORACLE)- B.Tech/BE or MCA or MSc Computer Science in Computer Science, Electronics, Electronics & Communication.

Windows Administrator – B.Tech/BE or MCA or MSc Computer Science in Computer Science, Electronics, Electronics & Communication.

Product Support Engineer – B.Tech/BE or MCA or MSc Computer Science in Computer Science, Electronics, Electronics & Communication.

Network Support Administrator – B.Tech/BE or MCA or MSc Computer Science in Computer Science, Electronics, Electronics & Communication.

Email Administrator – B.Tech/BE or MCA or MSc Computer Science in Computer Science, Electronics, Electronics & Communication.