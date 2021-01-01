Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply Online 190 SO Posts for BOM at bankofmaharashtra.in

Bank Recruitment 2021: Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has released a notification for the recruitment of 190 Specialist Officers in Scale I & II. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BOM Recruitment 2021 by 19 September 2021 on the official website of Bank of Maharashtra- bankofmaharashtra.in. Through this process, 190 posts will be recruited.

According to the notification released by Bank of Maharashtra (BOM), 100 posts of Agriculture Field Officer, 10 posts of Law Officer, 10 posts of Security Officer, 10 posts of HR/Personnel Officer, 30 posts of IT Support Administrator, 03 posts of DBA, , 12 posts of Windows Administrator, 03 posts of Product Support Engineer, 10 posts of Network and Security Administrator and 02 posts of Email Administrator are vacant.

To apply for the post of Agriculture Field Officer, candidates should have 4 years degree (Graduation) in Agriculture / Horticulture / Animal Husbandry / Veterinary Science / Dairy Science / Fisheries / Fisheries etc. To apply for the post of Law Officer, candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university and minimum 5 years experience as an officer in the Indian Army. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

To apply for the post of Agriculture Field Officer and IT Support Administrator, the minimum age of the candidates is 20 years and the maximum age is 35 years. For other posts the minimum age is 20 years and maximum age is 35 years. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per rules. Selected candidates on Scale I will be given a pay scale ranging from Rs 36000 to Rs 63840. Selected candidates on Scale II will be given a pay scale of Rs 48170 to Rs 69810. For more details of age limit, candidates refer to the official notification.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of the bank at bankofmaharashtra.in.

