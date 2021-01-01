Bank Recruitment 2021: Jobs for 365 posts of clerks in the bank, candidates up to 38 years should apply

Bank Recruitment 2021: Pune District Central Cooperative Bank (PDCC) has launched its website – pdccbank.co.in But a notification has been issued for the recruitment of Clerk posts. Candidates for PDCC Bank Clerk Recruitment 2021 till 16 August 2021 punedccbank.in Can apply through online mode. A total of 356 posts have been notified by the bank. Candidates can find here more details about PDCC Clerk 2021 like educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, application process and other details.

To apply for these posts, one should have passed with 50% marks from a recognized university. Candidates should have MSc IT or certificate of minimum 90 days training from an organization recognized by the government. The age limit will be calculated from 30 June 2021. The Bank reserves the right to increase or decrease the number of these posts. Apart from this, it reserves the right to suspend the recruitment at any stage. Those who get jobs in these posts will get salary of Rs 22,000 per month.

The paper for recruitment to these posts will be of 90 marks. The questions in this exam will be of both objective and subjective type. It is to be noted that the language of the online examination will be Marathi. In this, 30 marks will be asked from Banking and Cooperation, 20 marks from General Knowledge and Current Affairs, 10 marks from Agriculture and Rural Economy, 10 marks from Marathi language knowledge, 10 marks from Computer and Information Technology and 10 marks from Intelligence.