Bank Recruitment 2021: Notification released for Support Staff Posts. Apply offline before 31 August

Bank Recruitment 2021: Bank of India (BOI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Support Staff. These posts will be recruited on contract basis. Interested candidates visit the official website of the bank bankofindia.co.in You can apply through till 31 August 2021. The application process has been started from 16th August.

BOI Recruitment 2021 Through RSETI Mainpuri, RSETI Kannauj and RSETI Farrukhabad will recruit a total of 21 posts of Faculty Member, Office Attendant, Office Assistant and Watchman cum Gardner. In which, 6 posts of Faculty member, 3 posts of Office Attendant, 6 posts of Office Assistant and 6 posts of Watchman cum Gardner are included. For the recruitment to these posts, the candidate should have a graduation degree from BSW / BA / B.Com as well as computer knowledge. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 63 years. Talking about the selection process, candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of written test and interview. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Selected candidates on the post of faculty member will be given a salary of Rs 20000 per month. Whereas, for the post of Office Assistant, Rs 15000, for the post of Office Attendant, Rs 8000 and for the post of Watchman cum Gardner, the salary will be Rs 5000 per month. Interested and eligible candidates for recruitment to these posts can download the application form from the official website of the bank bankofindia.co.in. Candidates can send the application form and other necessary documents to the Zonal Manager, Bank of India, Agra Zone, 1st Floor, LIC Building, Sanjay Place, Agra 282002 by 31 August at 4 PM. For more details check the notification available on the official website.