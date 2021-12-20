Bank Recruitment 2021 to fill 300 vacancies for the post of Junior Officer in Saraswat Bank

Highlights Great opportunity to get a job in a bank.

Saraswat Sahakari Bank Recruitment 2021 notification has been published.

Graduates can apply for junior officer positions.

Bank Recruitment 2021: There is good news for candidates looking for a bank job. If you are a graduate and want to work in a bank, this is a great opportunity for you to apply. Saraswat Cooperative Bank Limited has issued notification for recruitment of Junior Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from 22nd December 2021.



A total of 300 vacancies for junior officers in Mumbai and Pune branches will be filled through this recruitment drive. Junior officers for marketing and operations will be recruited at Saraswat Sahakari Bank Limited, Mumbai (MMRDA) and Pune branches. The last date for submission of online application is 31st December, 2021. For full details of bank jobs, direct link of notification is given below.

Who can apply?

Graduate candidates from any recognized university or institution can apply online for the post of Junior Officer (JR Officer) in the bank. In addition, one should have at least one year of work experience in a bank, NBFC, DSA or credit society.

Age range

Candidates should not be more than 30 years of age on 01 December 2021.

Selection process

The bank will invite eligible applicants for interview round. In which the best performing candidates will be selected for the post of junior officer. The date of the interview will be announced soon on the official website.

How to apply?

Eligible candidates need to visit the bank’s official website saraswatbank.com to apply online. Online applications will start from 22nd December 2021 and run till 31st December 2021. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest recruitment updates.

Saraswat Sahakari Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification

