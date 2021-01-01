Bank Recruitment 2021: Union Bank of India recruitment 2021 Online applications begin at unionbankofindia.co.in

Bank Recruitment 2021: Union Bank of India (UBI) has released the notification for the posts of ‘Specialist Officer’ on its official website. As per the official notification, the total number of vacancies are 347. The online registration for the posts of Specialist Officer started from August 12 and will end on September 3, 2021.

The posts for which UBI Recruitment 2021 has started include Senior Manager, Assistant Manager, Manager, Forex, Assistant Manager, Technical Matter, Manager, Risk, Manager, Civil Engineer, Manager, Architect and others. To apply for these posts, the age and educational qualification of the candidates is different. For complete information about age limit and educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

Union Bank recruitment project 2021-22: apply like this

Step 1: Visit the official website unionbankofindia.co.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on Recruitment link

Step 3: Click on Union Bank Recruitment Project 2021-22 (Specialist Officers) link

Step 4: Login to the portal

In the selection process for UBI Recruitment 2021 for the post of Specialist Officer, candidates will have to go through online exam and interview. The online exam for the post of Specialist Officer will be MCQ based. It includes subjects like Language Ability, Aptitude, Reasoning. Candidates keep checking the official website for more details of Specialist Officer post selection.





