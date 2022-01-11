Bank Recruitment 2022: Bank Jobs 2022: Job Opportunity in Bank of Baroda, Apply for Degree, View Full Details – Bank of Baroda Jobs to fill various posts, check eligibility, vacancy details and more information

Bank Recruitment 2022: Bank Jobs 2022: Job Opportunity in Bank of Baroda, Apply for Diploma, View Full Details – Bank of Baroda Jobs to fill various posts, check eligibility, vacancy details and more information

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: There’s excellent news for candidates trying for a financial institution job. Bank of Baroda has invited on-line functions for various posts. and eligible candidates can apply via BOB’s official web site www.bankofbaroda.in throughout the stipulated time.



As per the Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 notification, the recruitment drive has been organized to fill various posts together with Wealth Strategist, Personal Banker, Group Gross sales Head, NRI Wealth Merchandise Supervisor, Portfolio Analysis Analyst. A complete of 58 posts are vacant in the Asset Administration Companies Division. On-line functions may be submitted on or earlier than January 27, 2021. For more details on financial institution jobs, a direct hyperlink to the notification is supplied beneath.

BOB Vacancies 2022: Check vacancies right here

Wealth Strategist (Funding & Insurance coverage) – 28 posts

Personal Banker – Radiance Pvt. – 20 posts

Wealth Strategist Head (Funding & Insurance coverage) – 1 submit

Funding Analysis Supervisor (Portfolio and Information Evaluation and Analysis) – 2 posts

Portfolio Analysis Analyst – 2 posts

NRI Wealth Merchandise Supervisor – 1 submit

Product Supervisor (Commerce and Foreign exchange) – 1 submit

Commerce Regulation Senior Supervisor – 1 submit

Head of Personal Banking Product – 1 submit

Group Gross sales Head (Digital RM Heart) – 1 submit

Complete quantity of vacancies – 58 posts

BOB Recruitment 2022: Discover Out Who Can Apply?

Head-Wealth Strategist (Funding and Insurance coverage): Bachelor’s diploma in any self-discipline from a acknowledged college. It could be higher in case you have a 2 yr submit graduate diploma or a administration diploma.

Manufacturing Supervisor (Commerce and Overseas Alternate) and Head of Personal Banking Merchandise: Bachelor’s diploma from a authorities acknowledged college or establishment. Please learn the directions beneath fastidiously for more details on academic {qualifications}.

Choice course of

Choice of eligible candidates can be based mostly on shortlisting and subsequent particular person interviews and / or group discussions and / or another choice methodology.

Software price

Normal and OBC candidates can be charged an software price of Rs. 600 could have to be paid. For SC / ST / PWD / Girls candidates solely Rs. 100 could have to be paid.

Direct hyperlink to BOB Recruitment 2022 notification

