Bank Recruitment 2022: Bank Jobs: Bank of Baroda has announced a total of 198 vacancies, apply soon – Bank of Baroda to fill 198 vacancies Job notification for various posts, check details

Bank Recruitment 2022: Bank Jobs: Bank of Baroda has announced a total of 198 vacancies, apply soon

Highlights Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022

There are several vacancies, including manager.

You can apply till 01 February 2022.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Bank of Baroda has issued notification for recruitment of various posts including manager in various departments in 2022. A total of 198 posts will be filled through this. Candidates who are waiting for a job in a bank and are fully prepared. They can apply online through BOB’s official website www.bankofbaroda.in.



Bank of Baroda recruitment process has started, candidates can apply online till 01 February 2022. Please read the information given here carefully before applying. Below is a direct link to the bank job notification. Note that less than 6 months post qualification experience in any organization will not be considered.

BOB Vacancies 2022 Details: Check vacancies here

Area Receivable Manager: 50 posts

Regional Receivable Manager: 48 posts

Assistant Vice President: 50 posts

Zonal Receivable Manager: 21 posts

Key Policy: 1 post

National Manager Telecalling: 1 post

Main projects and processes: 1 post

National Receivable Manager: 3 posts

Vice President – Strategy Manager: 3 posts

Sales Manager: 3 posts

Compliance Manager: 1 post

MIS Manager: 4 posts

Complaint Manager: 1 post

Process Manager: 4 posts

Assistant Vice President – Strategy Manager: 1 post

Assistant Vice President – Production Manager: 3 posts

Total number of vacancies – 198 posts

Who can apply?

Graduates and post graduates in the relevant field from a recognized university or institution can apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment. Apart from this, post-wise educational qualifications, experience and age range are different. Carefully read the instructions given by the candidates below.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Eligible applicants who meet all the qualifications and qualifications will be selected on the basis of shortlisting and subsequent personal interview and / or any other selection process.

Application fee

Candidates in General, EWS and OBC categories will have to pay Rs.600 as application fee and SC, ST, PWD and women candidates will have to pay Rs.100 as application fee.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment Notification-1

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Notification-2