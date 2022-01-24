Bank Recruitment 2022: Bank Jobs: Bank of Baroda has announced a total of 198 vacancies, apply soon – Bank of Baroda to fill 198 vacancies Job notification for various posts, check details
Highlights
- Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022
- There are several vacancies, including manager.
- You can apply till 01 February 2022.
Bank of Baroda recruitment process has started, candidates can apply online till 01 February 2022. Please read the information given here carefully before applying. Below is a direct link to the bank job notification. Note that less than 6 months post qualification experience in any organization will not be considered.
BOB Vacancies 2022 Details: Check vacancies here
Area Receivable Manager: 50 posts
Regional Receivable Manager: 48 posts
Assistant Vice President: 50 posts
Zonal Receivable Manager: 21 posts
Key Policy: 1 post
National Manager Telecalling: 1 post
Main projects and processes: 1 post
National Receivable Manager: 3 posts
Vice President – Strategy Manager: 3 posts
Sales Manager: 3 posts
Compliance Manager: 1 post
MIS Manager: 4 posts
Complaint Manager: 1 post
Process Manager: 4 posts
Assistant Vice President – Strategy Manager: 1 post
Assistant Vice President – Production Manager: 3 posts
Total number of vacancies – 198 posts
Who can apply?
Graduates and post graduates in the relevant field from a recognized university or institution can apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment. Apart from this, post-wise educational qualifications, experience and age range are different. Carefully read the instructions given by the candidates below.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Selection Process
Eligible applicants who meet all the qualifications and qualifications will be selected on the basis of shortlisting and subsequent personal interview and / or any other selection process.
Application fee
Candidates in General, EWS and OBC categories will have to pay Rs.600 as application fee and SC, ST, PWD and women candidates will have to pay Rs.100 as application fee.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment Notification-1
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Notification-2
