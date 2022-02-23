Education

Bank Recruitment 2022: Indian Bank has announced 202 vacancies for 10th pass.

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bank Recruitment 2022: Indian Bank has announced 202 vacancies for 10th pass.
Written by admin
Bank Recruitment 2022: Indian Bank has announced 202 vacancies for 10th pass.

Bank Recruitment 2022: Indian Bank has announced 202 vacancies for 10th pass.

Candidates who are preparing for a bank job have the opportunity to apply in Indian Bank. Indian Bank has issued notification for recruitment of security guards. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the bank indianbank.in. Online application filling has started from 23rd February 2022. A total of 202 vacancies for security guards will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 will be for eligible ex-servicemen. The last date for submission of applications is 09 March 2022. A total of 202 vacancies are available in various states for the post of Security Guard in the subordinate staff. Check out the vacancy details, eligibility criteria and selection process below.

Who can apply?
To apply for the post of Indian Bank Security Guard, one must be a former soldier in Army, Navy or Air Force. Be able to speak, read and write in wool. Must have passed 10th or equivalent from a recognized State Board of Education. Candidates with degree or higher qualification cannot apply. However, matric pass ex-servicemen with 15 years of experience are considered graduates as they are eligible to apply. Candidate for security guard must be physically fit.

Age range
Applicants must be at least 26 years of age (29 years for OBC candidates, 31 years for SC, ST.) Maximum age limit is 45 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in the upper age limit. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

READ Also  Class 12 Economics NCERT Books in Hindi & English: CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

That’s the salary
14500 – 500/4 – 16500 – 615/5 – 19575 – 740/4 -22535 -870/3 – 25145 -1000/3 – Rs. 28145

Selection process
Eligible applicants will be selected on the basis of four stages. These include the objective type online test, local language test, physical fitness test and commercial light motor vehicle license. A total of 60 questions will be asked in the written test, which will have to be completed in 90 minutes. There will be 40 marks for written test, 10 marks for local language, 40 marks for physical ability test and 10 marks for driving license.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification

IAS and PCS: What is the difference between IAS and PCS? , NBT Life

#Bank #Recruitment #Indian #Bank #announced #vacancies #10th #pass

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  ibps so interview admit card 2022 out at ibps.in, steps to download here - IBPS SO Interview Admission Card 2022: Here is the link to download ibps Specialist Officer Recruitment Interview Admission Card

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment