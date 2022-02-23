Bank Recruitment 2022: Indian Bank has announced 202 vacancies for 10th pass.

Candidates who are preparing for a bank job have the opportunity to apply in Indian Bank. Indian Bank has issued notification for recruitment of security guards. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the bank indianbank.in. Online application filling has started from 23rd February 2022. A total of 202 vacancies for security guards will be filled through this recruitment drive.Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 will be for eligible ex-servicemen. The last date for submission of applications is 09 March 2022. A total of 202 vacancies are available in various states for the post of Security Guard in the subordinate staff. Check out the vacancy details, eligibility criteria and selection process below.To apply for the post of Indian Bank Security Guard, one must be a former soldier in Army, Navy or Air Force. Be able to speak, read and write in wool. Must have passed 10th or equivalent from a recognized State Board of Education. Candidates with degree or higher qualification cannot apply. However, matric pass ex-servicemen with 15 years of experience are considered graduates as they are eligible to apply. Candidate for security guard must be physically fit.

Age range

Applicants must be at least 26 years of age (29 years for OBC candidates, 31 years for SC, ST.) Maximum age limit is 45 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in the upper age limit. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

That’s the salary

14500 – 500/4 – 16500 – 615/5 – 19575 – 740/4 -22535 -870/3 – 25145 -1000/3 – Rs. 28145

Selection process

Eligible applicants will be selected on the basis of four stages. These include the objective type online test, local language test, physical fitness test and commercial light motor vehicle license. A total of 60 questions will be asked in the written test, which will have to be completed in 90 minutes. There will be 40 marks for written test, 10 marks for local language, 40 marks for physical ability test and 10 marks for driving license.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2022 Notification