Bank Recruitment: PNB Recruitment 2022: Opportunity to get a job in Punjab National Bank, Graduates can also apply, see details – PNB Recruitment 2022 for various Chief Officer Posts, see Bank Job Details here

Bank Recruitment: PNB Recruitment 2022: Opportunity to get a job in Punjab National Bank, Graduates can also apply

Highlights If you want a job in a bank, apply early.

Recruitment for the post of PNB Chief Officer.

The last date for submission of applications is January 10.

PNB Recruitment 2022:The bank is preparing for the job, apply in PNB. Punjab National Bank has issued notification of Chief Officer Recruitment 2022 in various departments. Candidates who want to apply for this recruitment (Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2022) can apply on the official website of PNB pnbindia.in.



PNB recruitment applications can be submitted on or before January 10, 2022. A total of 6 vacancies for various posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The important information of bank recruitment and direct link of notification can be seen below.

PNB Vacancies 2022 Details: Check vacancies here

Chief Risk Officer: 1 post

Chief Compliance Officer – 01 post

Chief Financial Officer – 01 post

Chief Technical Officer – 01 post

Chief Information Security Officer – 01 post

Chief Digital Officer – 01 post

Total number of vacancies – 06 posts

Educational Qualification for PNB Recruitment 2022

Candidates with Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in the relevant subject from any recognized University or Institution can apply. Apart from this, work experience is also invited. Post-wise eligibility information can be checked in the notification given below.

Age range

For all the posts, the age of the applicant should be minimum 45 years and maximum 55 years on 01 July 2021.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary scrutiny and shortlisted on the basis of eligibility criteria, eligibility, aptitude / experience etc. submitted with the applications.

Do you know how to apply?

Interested candidates should download the application form from the official website and send it along with the relevant documents to the General Manager – HRMD, Punjab National Bank, HR Department, 1st Floor, West Wing, Corporate Officer, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi. 110075 at this address.

