Banks will not work for 12 days in December Know where when and when banks will be closed

The work will be affected for 12 days in the last month of this year i.e. December. That is, the work in banks will be stalled for 12 days. However, due to various reasons, there will be no work in banks for 6 days at different places in the country. Apart from this, banks will also remain closed on 4 Sundays and 2 Saturdays.

Accordingly, there will be a total of 12 holidays in the month of December. If you also have any work in these banks or you want to do some important work from the bank this month, then this news is going to be important for you. It is being told here that on which days there will be holidays in the bank.

Banks will be closed here on this day

Banks in Panaji will remain closed on December 3 due to Fest of St. Francis Xavier.

Banks will be closed everywhere on 5th December due to Sunday.

On December 11, banks are closed everywhere due to the second Saturday.

Then on December 12, due to Sunday, banks will be closed all over the country.

Banks will remain closed on 18th December due to the death anniversary of You So So Tham in Shillong.

Bank is closed on 19th December due to Sunday.

Banks will remain closed on 24th on account of Christmas in Aizawl.

Banks will be closed everywhere due to Christmas and fourth Saturday on the 25th.

Due to Sunday on 26th, banks are closed everywhere.

Banks will remain closed on 27th in Aizawl due to Christmas celebrations.

Bank closure in Shillong on 30th December because of Yu Qiang Nangbah.

The bank will be closed on 31st due to New Year’s Eveing.

Banks will remain closed for 4 consecutive days in Aizawl

Banks in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl will remain affected for 4 consecutive days. Banks will remain closed here from December 24 to 27. In such a situation, people may have to face trouble here. Therefore, those who have to do any work related to the bank here, then they should settle it before December 24.

Banks will be closed for 6 days on Sunday and Saturday

In the last month of the year, 6 holidays will be on Saturday and Sunday. In this, four offs are on Sundays and two are bank holidays due to Saturdays. Let us tell you that there is a bank holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays in the country.