Banned Chinese Facial Recognition Technology Was Used to Search for Minneapolis Protesters



The ATF, which is responsible for investigating arson cases, has released photos of suspects, offering $ 5,000 for helpful advice from the public. A video Mr. Felan’s “went viral,” leading to “several pieces of advice, including from individuals who wish to remain anonymous,” an ATF agent said in a court document. (The ATF has also used facial recognition technology, including the Clearview AI app, to identify unknown people, according to reports from the Government Accountability Office and BuzzFeed.)

Mr. Felan and Ms. Yousif could not be reached for comment. Mr. Felan’s attorney declined to comment as the case is pending, and Ms. Yousif’s attorney did not respond to multiple attempts to reach him. This report is drawn largely from government documents and sources, and based on the account of their life there, they were probably in a panic. Mr. Felan had previously had legal problems.

And Ms. Yousif was about seven months pregnant.

So they drove south on Interstate 35, a freeway that runs through the center of the country, stretching from Duluth, Minn., On Lake Superior, to Laredo, Texas, on the Mexican border. They had passed through Iowa and had just hit the northern part of Missouri, 300 miles from Rochester, when police first caught up with them.

An arrest warrant had been issued against Mr. Felan, allowing authorities to ring his cell phone to locate him. According to a court document, late on a Monday evening, more than a week after the events in St. Paul, local police in rural western Missouri, who were asked to go to where the phone was ringing, arrested a black SUV registered in the name of Mr. Félan. Ms. Yousif was driving and said she did not know where Mr. Felan was. The police let her go.

Ms Yousif was later accused of helping Mr Felan escape, and the ATF issued a new request for assistance, setting the reward at $ 10,000: “We ask the public to be on the lookout for couple along the corridor of Interstate 35.. “

Over the next week, the police continued to search for the location of Mr. Felan’s phone, but he continued to miss it. According to a court document, he messaged his brother in Texas saying he turned it off between messages, fearing he would be followed; the couple finally bought new phones.

They were heading west, through Kansas and Oklahoma, heading towards Mr. Felan’s family. His mother and brothers had heard of the manhunt and were sending each other worried Facebook messages. At one point, the couple traded cars with Mr. Felan’s mother.