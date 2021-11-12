Bannon Indicted on Contempt Charges Over House Investigation of Capitol Riot
Stephen K. Bannon, former President Donald J. One of his top aides in the early days of Trump’s presidency was convicted by a federal grand jury on Friday of two counts of insulting Congress, the Justice Department said.
Mr Bannon, 67, refused to comply with the subpoena last month for information released by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 capital riots. The House voted last month to ban Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt of Congress after Mr. Bannon refused to testify or provide the documents requested by the committee, a position taken by several former aides to Mr. Trump.
Mr Trump had instructed his former aides and advisers to build immunity and refrain from circulating documents protected under executive privileges.
The House Action referred the case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., for a decision on whether to prosecute him, leaving the political and legal complexities in the hands of the Department of Justice.
“From day one in my office, I have promised the Department of Justice staff that together we will show the American people that the Department abides by the rule of law, the facts and the law, and receives equal justice under the law,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement.
“Today’s charges reflect the department’s firm commitment to these principles,” said Shri. Garland said.
A contempt count Mr. It is about Bannon’s refusal to appear as a witness and his refusal to submit documents to another committee.
Prosecution date not set.
The committee issued subpoenas in September to Mr. Bannon and several others with ties to the Trump White House, and subsequently issued several subpoenas to other associates of the former president.
The committee said there was reason to believe Mr. Bannon, Mr. Trump’s former chief strategist and adviser, could help investigators better understand the January 6 attack, which was intended to stop President Biden’s credentials.
Many of those who have received subpoena have tried to work with the committee to some extent, with Mr. Bannon claiming that his conversations with Mr. Trump are covered by executive privileges, even though he has been a private citizen since 2017. He said he did not comply with the committee’s request.
Each count of contempt of Congress carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in prison, as well as a $ 100 to $ 1,000 fine.
