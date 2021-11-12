Bannon Indicted on Contempt Charges Over House Investigation of Capitol Riot

Stephen K. Bannon, former President Donald J. One of his top aides in the early days of Trump’s presidency was convicted by a federal grand jury on Friday of two counts of insulting Congress, the Justice Department said.

Mr Bannon, 67, refused to comply with the subpoena last month for information released by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 capital riots. The House voted last month to ban Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt of Congress after Mr. Bannon refused to testify or provide the documents requested by the committee, a position taken by several former aides to Mr. Trump.

Mr Trump had instructed his former aides and advisers to build immunity and refrain from circulating documents protected under executive privileges.

The House Action referred the case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., for a decision on whether to prosecute him, leaving the political and legal complexities in the hands of the Department of Justice.