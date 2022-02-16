bappi lahiri died Unknown facts about bappi lahiri bollywood song filmography family photo and more.Bappi lahiri died bappi lahiri bollywood songs filmography family photo and more
Decided to become a musician-songwriter at the age of 17
Seeing this, father Aparesh introduced son Bappi to music more. His love for music from childhood became his love in youth. At the age of 17, he decided that music was his world. In this, he wants to advance his career journey. Surprisingly, he never chose any language for music.
Compose more than 5000 songs
Bappi Lahiri composed Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bhojpuri songs as well as English and Bangladeshi songs. Along with this, he also gave his snapping voice to many songs. In a musical career spanning 48 years, Bappi Lahiri composed more than 5000 songs. He has composed music for more than 500 films. He composed his music for the first time in 1973 in the film Nanha Shikari.
Bappi Lahiri initially sang in Bengali films
He took music lessons from his parents. Father Aparesh was a Bengali singer. Mother was also a flute musician. In such a situation, Bappi Lahiri started singing in Bengali films from the very beginning. In the year 1975, Bappi Dada sang a song with Rafi and Kishore Kumar in the film Zakhti. Even in the new age, the magic of Bappi Lahiri’s music has played on films.
Bappi Lahiri’s evergreen songs
Bappi Da’s voice is heard in the song Uh La La from Tune Mari Entry, Daunty Picture for the movie Gunday. Who put this song on the tongue of the people. Along with this, in the long list of songs of Bappi Lahiri, I am Disco Dancer, Yaad Aa Raha Hai Mera Pyaar, Raat Baaki Baat Baaki, Tamma Tamma Logo, Inteha Ho Gayi Waiter, Taki O Taki, Jalta Hai Jiya Mera Bheegi Bheegi Raat Mein, Ek Aankh Maru Toh, Nain Mein Sapna, Pyaar Manga Hai Tumhi Se, etc. include many hit songs.
Lost in Lok Sabha elections from BJP in 2014
The biggest quality of Bappi Lahiri has been his distinct voice. Which was recognizable even to the child. Not only this, there came a time when he thought of going into politics too. In the year 2014, Bappi Lahiri contested the Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket and lost.
Guinness Book of World Records, called Michael Jackson
While Bappi Lahiri was doing magic in music, there are musicians of Indian music who called Michael Jackson in Mumbai in 1996 for a live show in Mumbai. Even Bappi Lahiri is recorded in many records. There is also a Guinness Book of World Record in it that in the year 1986, he sang 180 songs in 33 films.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.