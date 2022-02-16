Entertainment

bappi lahiri died Unknown facts about bappi lahiri bollywood song filmography family photo and more.Bappi lahiri died bappi lahiri bollywood songs filmography family photo and more

18 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
bappi lahiri died Unknown facts about bappi lahiri bollywood song filmography family photo and more.Bappi lahiri died bappi lahiri bollywood songs filmography family photo and more
Written by admin
bappi lahiri died Unknown facts about bappi lahiri bollywood song filmography family photo and more.Bappi lahiri died bappi lahiri bollywood songs filmography family photo and more

bappi lahiri died Unknown facts about bappi lahiri bollywood song filmography family photo and more.Bappi lahiri died bappi lahiri bollywood songs filmography family photo and more

Decided to become a musician-songwriter at the age of 17

Decided to become a musician-songwriter at the age of 17

Seeing this, father Aparesh introduced son Bappi to music more. His love for music from childhood became his love in youth. At the age of 17, he decided that music was his world. In this, he wants to advance his career journey. Surprisingly, he never chose any language for music.

Compose more than 5000 songs

Compose more than 5000 songs

Bappi Lahiri composed Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bhojpuri songs as well as English and Bangladeshi songs. Along with this, he also gave his snapping voice to many songs. In a musical career spanning 48 years, Bappi Lahiri composed more than 5000 songs. He has composed music for more than 500 films. He composed his music for the first time in 1973 in the film Nanha Shikari.

Bappi Lahiri initially sang in Bengali films

Bappi Lahiri initially sang in Bengali films

He took music lessons from his parents. Father Aparesh was a Bengali singer. Mother was also a flute musician. In such a situation, Bappi Lahiri started singing in Bengali films from the very beginning. In the year 1975, Bappi Dada sang a song with Rafi and Kishore Kumar in the film Zakhti. Even in the new age, the magic of Bappi Lahiri’s music has played on films.

Bappi Lahiri's evergreen songs

Bappi Lahiri’s evergreen songs

Bappi Da’s voice is heard in the song Uh La La from Tune Mari Entry, Daunty Picture for the movie Gunday. Who put this song on the tongue of the people. Along with this, in the long list of songs of Bappi Lahiri, I am Disco Dancer, Yaad Aa Raha Hai Mera Pyaar, Raat Baaki Baat Baaki, Tamma Tamma Logo, Inteha Ho Gayi Waiter, Taki O Taki, Jalta Hai Jiya Mera Bheegi Bheegi Raat Mein, Ek Aankh Maru Toh, Nain Mein Sapna, Pyaar Manga Hai Tumhi Se, etc. include many hit songs.

READ Also  Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan had to divorce due to infidelity! The actor told the truth
-->
Lost in Lok Sabha elections from BJP in 2014

Lost in Lok Sabha elections from BJP in 2014

The biggest quality of Bappi Lahiri has been his distinct voice. Which was recognizable even to the child. Not only this, there came a time when he thought of going into politics too. In the year 2014, Bappi Lahiri contested the Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket and lost.

Guinness Book of World Records, called Michael Jackson

Guinness Book of World Records, called Michael Jackson

While Bappi Lahiri was doing magic in music, there are musicians of Indian music who called Michael Jackson in Mumbai in 1996 for a live show in Mumbai. Even Bappi Lahiri is recorded in many records. There is also a Guinness Book of World Record in it that in the year 1986, he sang 180 songs in 33 films.

#bappi #lahiri #died #Unknown #facts #bappi #lahiri #bollywood #song #filmography #family #photo #moreBappi #lahiri #died #bappi #lahiri #bollywood #songs #filmography #family #photo

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Movie Antim Final Truth Story: This is the story of Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma's 'Antim'

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment