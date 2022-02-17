Bappi Lahiri had a heart attack before his death, son-in-law told the whole incident

Entertainment

15 seconds ago
Bappi Lahiri’s son-in-law Gobind Bansal said that he had dinner at night, after which he suffered a heart attack.

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away late on Tuesday at the age of 69. Disco King Bappi’s illustrious career spanned over five decades. Bappi was hospitalized for almost a month. He was discharged from the hospital on Monday. But suddenly his health deteriorated and he was taken to the hospital. He died shortly after.

His son-in-law Gobind Bansal told ANI that Bappi Lahiri had suffered a heart attack before being taken to the hospital. Bansal said that he had dinner at night, after which he suffered a heart attack. His pulse rate had dropped significantly. He was immediately taken to the hospital, after which the doctors declared him brought dead at 11:44 am.

Let us inform that Bappi Da’s last rites were performed today at Pawan Hans Crematorium. Bappi Da’s final farewell was very difficult for the film world and his fans including his family. Son Bappa Lahiri was in bad condition.

Bappi Lahiri brought a different kind of music to Hindi cinema. His music was very similar to Western music. Because of which the youth used to like his songs very much. His songs ‘Disco Dancer’ and ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ are played in parties even today and people can’t stop their steps from dancing to the tune of these songs. Bappi Lahiri was famous not only in India but also abroad. Singer and dancer Michael Jackson was a fan of Bappi’s songs.

Bappi Da, fond of wearing gold, was also known as the Goldman of India. Bappi had told in Kapil’s show that his first meeting with Michael Jackson was also due to Gold. He had told that once Michael Jackson came to Mumbai, at that time both met each other for the first time. Bappi da had a Ganpati gold chain around his neck, which Michael liked very much. Just from there a good conversation started between the two.


