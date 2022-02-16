Bappi Lahiri passed away: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and other celebs mourn the loss of legendry singer-composer | Bappi Lahiri passes away: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and other celebs express deep grief over the demise of veteran singer-composer

disco king Bappi Lahiri is one of the singers who brought disco into vogue in India. Bappi Lahiri's last song was from Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 titled Bhankaas in 2020. The songs composed by Bappi Lahiri include Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Sharabi, Dance-Dance, Satyamev Jayate, Thanedar, Numbri Aadmi, Shola and Shabnam. The popularity of Jimmy-Jimmy of Bappi Lahiri speaks loudly even today. Akshay Kumar expressed grief Condoling the death of Bappi Lahiri, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Today we have lost another gem from the music industry.. Bappi Da, your voice was the reason for millions of people to dance including me. Whatever happiness you have created through your music." Thank you for bringing it. My heartfelt condolences to the family, Om Shanti." Ajay Devgan wrote – Bappi Da was a very lovely person Ajay Devgn wrote, "Bappi da was very sweet personally. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha and Disco Dancer, Shanti Dada Aapki Kaami Will eat." Your music will live forever – Bhumi Pednekar Bhumi Pednekar shared the picture of the legendary musician on Instagram account and wrote, "Can't find the words.. Shocked by the passing of veteran Bappi Lahiri ji.. Huge loss. My condolences to his family and fans. Your music will always be there. Will be immortal sir."

Adnan Sami expressed grief

Adnan Sami paid tribute to Bappi Lahiri on Twitter. Sharing a line from the singer’s songs, he wrote in his tweet, “He was India’s first rock star. He was full of love and generosity. May Bappi Da’s soul rest in peace.”

Hansal Mehta

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to condol the death and wrote, “Another legend bids adieu. Had the privilege of working with #bappilahiri when I shot an ad for p&g and again when I did White Feather for _sanjaygupta Worked with films. Incredible melody and talent.”

Vidya balan

Actress Vidya Balan wrote- “Bappi da wherever you go, I wish you happiness because you have brought happiness to the world through your music and your existence. Love you always.. 🙏💔

Vishal Dadlani shares memories

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani wrote – Heard about Bappida’s demise. I’m stunned. He will forever remain a legend, but more than that he was a friend. We shared love and respect for each other, and I am grateful that Vishal-Shekhar was the first composer to whom he lent different voices to his songs.

Siddharth Malhotra

The actor wrote, “Heartfelt tribute to the great musician and pop culture singer #BappilaHiri ji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the family.”