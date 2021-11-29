Baptism Is Getting Wild: Horse Troughs, Hot Tubs and Hashtags



Those 20th-century churches have grown old, however, and their once modern baptisms have begun to look old-fashioned.

“It’s like eating organic food,” said Chad Seals, a professor of religious studies at the University of Texas at Austin, who wrote about the history of indoor baptists. The middle and upper classes now accept “primitive” as a sign of truth.

Change is not just a matter of style. Built-in baptists are annoying. Mold and leakage is a constant problem and tanks are larger than most portable options, so they take longer to fill and heat up. “Baptism is very expensive,” said Evan Welchur, a pastor of the Wine Street Bible Church in Glenwood, Iowa, which runs two large 19th-century church buildings on the same block. (That’s a long story.)

Nowadays, the Rev. Velcher looks at the baptismal facility as something new, enviable.

“We have two baptists and they both leaked at different times,” he said. “The barn looks really simple; It looks so good. People will say, ‘Oh, the cool church does it,’ but in reality it seems to be a better way. Wine Street, which baptized four people this year, spent about $ 3,000 to repair a broken heating pump in one of its facilities a few years ago.

Those “cold churches” are often “church plants” or new churches established by existing churches or new churches established for the purpose of evangelism in new places. They usually start by meeting in rented facilities like schools, cinemas or storefronts and they adapt to the event and aesthetics which will attract the crowd.

David Latimore, director of the Betsey Stockton Center for Black Church Studies at Princeton Theological Seminary, said that historically black churches have generally maintained a more formal tradition. The Black Church has always resisted the urge to be informal for the sake of informality. Latimore said. Since baptism is a ritual of affiliation and “citizenship,” it had a kind of double meaning for many parts of American history. “There is a great and overwhelming awareness of the profound sanctity of this ritual,” he said.