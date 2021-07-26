Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen’s Podcast to Become a Book

In “Renegades,” a podcast collaboration between Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen, the former president admitted that it was, at a glance, a strange partnership.

“On the surface Bruce and I don’t have much in common,” he said. “He’s a white man from a small town in Jersey; I am a mixed race black man, born in Hawaii, with a childhood that took me around the world. He’s a rock’n’roll icon. I’m a lawyer and a politician – not that cool.

But they became vacation buddies and avid contributors whose podcast – a series of candid conversations about race, fatherhood, social justice, and American identity – became one of the highest-listened podcasts. around the world on Spotify.

From now on, they will be in a way co-authors, with the upcoming release of a book of their conversations. In October, Crown, a brand of Penguin Random House, released “Renegades: Born in the USA,” a book adaptation of the podcast. The 320-page book includes introductions from Obama and Springsteen, over 350 photos and illustrations, and archival material such as Springsteen’s handwritten lyrics and Obama’s annotated speeches.