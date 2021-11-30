Barbados Drops the Queen and Becomes a Republic
On Tuesday morning, at a ceremony attended by hundreds of masked officials, a prince and at least one pop star, the Caribbean island of Barbados became a republic, severing ties with Queen Elizabeth II and removing his last major remains. The colonial past.
Former Governor-General Sandra Mason, appointed by the Queen, has been sworn in as the nation’s first president. The opening of the national anthem was followed by a 21-gun salute. The red, yellow and navy blue royal flags were lowered – 55 years after the country gained independence from Britain.
“Today, debate and discourse have become the norm,” Ms. Mason, 72, told a crowd gathered in the capital, Bridgetown. “Today, we have set our compass in a new direction.”
Ms. Mason won a majority in parliament in October to run for office. In a subsequent speech, Prime Minister Mia Motley said: “We believe it is time to claim our full destiny. She is a woman of clay who is being honored.
The island nation, which has a democracy of about 300,000 people, announced in September that it would remove Queen Elizabeth from the head of state, the latest Caribbean island to do so. It joined Guyana, which gained independence in 1966 and became a republic in 1970; Trinidad and Tobago, which became independent in 1962 and became a republic in 1976; And Dominica, which gained full independence as a republic in 1978.
The nations of Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea still call the Queen their Head of State. Barbados will be part of the Commonwealth, a non-governmental organization of 54 countries originating in the British Empire.
On Tuesday, thousands of people in Barbados celebrated the end of nearly 400 years of British rule.
The audience for the uncupling in Bridgetown included British representatives: Prince Charles, Elizabeth’s eldest son and heir. He received the Order of Freedom from Barbados.
In one of the speeches, Charles conveyed the “best wishes” message from his mother. He congratulated the Barbadians and said, “From the darkest days of our past and from the horrors of slavery, which have left a lasting mark on our history, the people of this island have made their way with extraordinary courage.”
“Tonight you write the next chapter of your country’s story.” He Added. “You are the guardian of your heritage.”
The crowd also included world pop star Rihanna. During the ceremony, the singer, born Robin Rihanna Fenty in Barbados, was declared a national hero.
She was honored for her excellence, her creativity, her discipline, her command of the “worldview”, and “most importantly, her extraordinary commitment to her homeland,” Motley said.
“You shine like a diamond,” Ms. Motley continued.
#Barbados #Drops #Queen #Republic
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.