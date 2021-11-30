Barbados Drops the Queen and Becomes a Republic

On Tuesday morning, at a ceremony attended by hundreds of masked officials, a prince and at least one pop star, the Caribbean island of Barbados became a republic, severing ties with Queen Elizabeth II and removing his last major remains. The colonial past.

Former Governor-General Sandra Mason, appointed by the Queen, has been sworn in as the nation’s first president. The opening of the national anthem was followed by a 21-gun salute. The red, yellow and navy blue royal flags were lowered – 55 years after the country gained independence from Britain.

“Today, debate and discourse have become the norm,” Ms. Mason, 72, told a crowd gathered in the capital, Bridgetown. “Today, we have set our compass in a new direction.”

Ms. Mason won a majority in parliament in October to run for office. In a subsequent speech, Prime Minister Mia Motley said: “We believe it is time to claim our full destiny. She is a woman of clay who is being honored.