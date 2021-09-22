Barbara Campbell Cook, 85, widow of slain Sam Cooke, is dead
Their story began as if it was taken from a love song of theirs. Sam Cooke was 18 and Barbara Campbell was only 13 when they met on Chicago’s South Side.
Fifteen years later, Mr. Cook, by that time a pop superstar, was dead, having been murdered in a motel. And only three months after his death, his widow, Barbara Campbell Cook, would marry her husband’s protégé, Bobby Womack, a serious soul singer and guitarist. Widely publicized, their union has made them pariahs in their families, much of the music community, and adoring fans of Mr.
Ms Cook lived in relative obscurity in her later years, and when she died in April at the age of 85, no public announcement was made on her and her family’s wishes. The death was recently confirmed by Detroit radio host David Washington, who is close to the Cook and Womack families. No reason was given.
Cook’s life together and then was the stuff of Greek tragedy. Mr. Cook, once a teenage gospel singer, was music royalty, a movie-star-cute crooner of hits such as “You Send Me” and “Wonderful World”, as well as “A Change Is Gonna Come”. . Be a civil rights anthem.
The son of a preacher, he took a firm stand to play the American South, refusing to perform for different audiences. He was a shrewd businessman who retained the rights to his own work and created a publishing and recording company to promote the work of others. From James Baldwin to William L. Shire was an avid reader of everything, up until “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich”. (Aretha Franklin, who often accompanied her on tour as a young singer, remembered buying the book simply because she had it.)
She was also a vengeful feminist. Mr. Cook was 33 when he was shot in December 1964 by the manager of a $3-a-night motel in Los Angeles while pursuing a prostitute who stole his clothes and money. Conspiracy theories still surround the death.
Barbara was his teenage girlfriend but only one of many girlfriends. They had a daughter, Linda, when she was 17; Three other women will also have daughters by Mr. Cook.
Barbara and Sam married and divorced other people before marrying each other in Chicago in 1959, with Mr. Cook’s father, the Rev. Charles Cook, performing the ceremony. The couple settled in a vine-covered cape in the Hollywood area in Los Angeles. (Mr. Cook added an “e” to his name early in his career.)
Marriage was a tough deal. Mr. Cook, steely in his ambition and long unfaithful, went about his life while Ms. Cook fends for herself. In his detailed biography “Dream Boogie: The Triumph of Sam Cooke” (2005), Peter Guralnick recounts how Ms. Cook, whom he interviewed at length, attempted to read James Baldwin at her husband’s signal. He tried to maintain his end. And the philanthropist joined a group of African American women known as the Reglets. And he had his own affairs, as he explained to Mr. Guralnik.
In 1963, their third child, Vincent, drowned in their pool at the age of 18 months. A year later, Mr. Cook died.
When Mr. Cook died, Ms. Cook was still mourning the death of her son and humiliated by the harsh circumstances of her husband’s murder, she told Mr. Guralnick. She said she had welcomed 19-year-old Mr Womack into the house as a kind of protector. She was 29 years old at that time. At his insistence, they got married in early 1965.
In his own memoir, “Bobby Womack: My Story” (2006), Mr. Womack compared Ms. Cook’s proposal to a scene in the 1967 film “The Graduate”, in which a dazed and disillusioned young man is attacked by a man. is deceived. friend of his parents.
“If you promise to give me five years,” said Ms. Cook to Mr. Womack, “I will give you a lifetime. You know, whatever you have to do. All I want is for you to come here with me.” “
Mr Womack wrote of his new wife: “She could, and would do, a lot. She could endure.” He continued: “She and Sam were a couple. They lived among themselves. He really did. “
But many were upset to see Mr. Womack, sometimes in Mr. Cook’s clothes, shouting about Mr. Cook’s widow. The couple received hate mail, including a package containing a baby doll in a coffin. At a Nancy Wilson concert, the crowd roared when Ms. Wilson introduced the couple sitting in the audience. In his telling, Mr Womack, inspired by his new wife, took to cocaine. He also began having sex with Cook’s daughter, Linda, who was a teenager by then. When Barbara found him in bed, she shot Mr Womack, the bullet lodged in his temple. (According to Mr. Womack’s book, Ms. Cook was not charged.) They divorced in 1970.
Years later, Linda Cook married Mr Womack’s brother Cecil, and the pair became a recording duo, Womack & Womack. Linda is now known as Zaria Zekarias, a nod to her African heritage.
Ms Cook and Bobby Womack had a son, whom they named Vincent, after Cook’s drowned child. Vincent Womack struggled with drugs and alcohol, his father wrote, and committed suicide in 1986 when he was 21.
Bobby Womack rose to fame when the Rolling Stones covered his 1964 song “It’s All Over Now”, his first number 1 hit. He died in 2014 at 70, but not before suffering other tragedies. Another son, Truth, died in infancy, and Mr Womack’s brother Harry was murdered by a girlfriend.
“I don’t talk to Barbara anymore,” Mr Womack wrote in his memoir. “Linda doesn’t talk to him. Haven’t talked to Cecil in years. Nobody talks to anyone.”
Barbara Campbell and her twin sister Beverly were born on August 10, 1935, in Chicago. She attended Doolittle Elementary School. When they met, Mr. Cook had just graduated from high school, but Barbara, a teenage mother, worked two jobs to support herself and her child.
In 1986, when Mr. Cook was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Ms. Cooke stood beside Mr. Cook’s father to accept the award on the singer’s behalf.
“I think if Sam was here tonight, he would be thrilled to see me on this stage,” announced Mr. Cook’s father. (The elder Mr. Cook was not initially thrilled with his son’s transition from gospel to secular music.)
Ms. Cook is survived by Ms. Zecharias and another daughter, Tracy Cook; his twin sister, Beverly Lopez; and a granddaughter.
Family members and Mr Guralnick declined to talk about Ms Cook’s life and death, citing a desire for privacy.
But Mr. Cook had the last words in Mr. Guralnick’s nearly 750-page biography. The author quotes her as reminiscing about falling in love with Mr. Cook, and she with him, and about walking in the snow in Chicago’s Ellis Park when they were teenagers.
“We’ll walk in the park and imagine,” she told Mr. Guralnik. “We didn’t have a penny between us, but you might have thought I was a princess and he was a prince. Every time someone went to a Cadillac, I’d say, ‘This is our driver. He’s coming to drive us to our mansion.’ ‘”
She said: “Everyone wants a happy ending. I see it that way.”
