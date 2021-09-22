Barbara Campbell Cook, 85, widow of slain Sam Cooke, is dead

Their story began as if it was taken from a love song of theirs. Sam Cooke was 18 and Barbara Campbell was only 13 when they met on Chicago’s South Side.

Fifteen years later, Mr. Cook, by that time a pop superstar, was dead, having been murdered in a motel. And only three months after his death, his widow, Barbara Campbell Cook, would marry her husband’s protégé, Bobby Womack, a serious soul singer and guitarist. Widely publicized, their union has made them pariahs in their families, much of the music community, and adoring fans of Mr.

Ms Cook lived in relative obscurity in her later years, and when she died in April at the age of 85, no public announcement was made on her and her family’s wishes. The death was recently confirmed by Detroit radio host David Washington, who is close to the Cook and Womack families. No reason was given.

Cook’s life together and then was the stuff of Greek tragedy. Mr. Cook, once a teenage gospel singer, was music royalty, a movie-star-cute crooner of hits such as “You Send Me” and “Wonderful World”, as well as “A Change Is Gonna Come”. . Be a civil rights anthem.