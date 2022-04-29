BARC Recruitment 2022: Salary for trainee posts will be available, apply soon from this direct link – Direct link to apply for trainee posts at barc recruitment 2022

The Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) has invited applications for trainees and other posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of BARC Nuclear Recycle Board (BARC Nuclear Recycle Board Recruitment 2022) at nrbapply.formflix.com. Candidates should take special care that the last date to apply is 30th April 2022. This recruitment will be done to fill 260 posts in BARC (BARC Recruitment 2022). Candidates for all the posts will be selected through written test, skill test and interview. Skill test and interview will be conducted in Mumbai. For other information, candidates can see the link of the notification. Click here for notification – Click here

How to apply for BARC Nuclear Recycle Board Recruitment 2022

Step 1- Click on the Apply Online button to register yourself. You will receive your application / registration number via SMS / e-mail.

Step 2- Click on the Applicant Login button to complete your form submission.

Step 3- Download all certificates and documents as advertised.

Step 4- Candidates will have to upload the correct proof of date of birth.

Step 5- Pay for final submission.

Click on this direct link to apply.

BARC Nuclear Recycle Board Recruitment 2022



This document should be in this size and format



1- Latest color photo in JPG format (50 KB max)

2- Signature in JPG format (maximum 50 KB)

3- SSC Mark Memo in PDF format (maximum 3MB)

4- HSC Marks Memo in PDF format (maximum 3MB)

5- Diploma / B.Sc Marks Memo in PDF format (maximum 3 MB)

6- Aadhar Card in PDF format (maximum 3 MB)

Vacancy details



Age limit

(Trainee Category 1)

Minimum age – 18 years

Maximum age – 24 years

(Trainee Category 2)

Minimum age – 18 years

Maximum age – 22 years

Trainee Category 1 (Post)

Unreserved category – 27 posts

EWS Category – 8 posts

OBC Category – 18 posts

SC Category – 10 posts

ST Category – 7 posts

PWD Category – 1 post

Trainee Category 2 (Post)

Unreserved Category – 118 posts

EWS Category – 14 posts

OBC Category – 33 posts

SC Category – 23 posts

PWD Category – 1 post

During the training, Grade 1 trainees will be given a stipend of up to Rs 16,000 for the first one year and up to Rs 18,000 for the second year trainees. The Class 2 trainees will be given a stipend of Rs 10,500 in the first year and the Class 2 trainees will be given a stipend of Rs 12,500 in the second year.