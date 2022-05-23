Barcelona bring stars to Australia for A-League All Stars clash





The Catalan giants are travelling with shut to a full-strength facet on their first journey to Australia with veteran defender Gerard Pique probably the most notable absentee from the touring celebration.

Captain Sergio Busquets is on the flight together with Brazilian famous person Dani Alves, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frankie de Jong, Memphis Depay, teenage sensation Ansu Fati and goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. Barcelona are bringing 20 gamers to Sydney with a squad that would not look misplaced in a Champions League or La Liga fixture.

Alongside Pique, teenage ahead Pedri was not included for the journey in addition to American defender Sergino Dest and Danish worldwide Martin Braithwaite. To the delight of some A-League followers, Adama Traore was included within the squad to face the All Stars on Wednesday evening, giving him the prospect to play in opposition to his namesake, Western Sydney Wanderers’ fullback Adama Traore.

Barcelona’s first-ever match in Australia is about to entice a bumper crowd that would see the most important attendance to a sporting match in Sydney because the outbreak of the pandemic. Greater than 70,000 are anticipated to attend Accor Stadium.