Barcelona, Real Madrid and Transfer Rumors From Another Age



This is a complete change in the landscape of soccer. For decades, there has been a functional notion that Real Madrid and Barcelona are the highest representations of the game hierarchy: it was its alpha, its ultimate destination, its mega-eater. That is no longer true. Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​now and for some time, will no longer be at the top of the food chain.

That soccer rumor industry didn’t notice it, especially since it doesn’t matter. This, by its very nature, is a bit strange. This is the fun part. If the whispers on Click-Hungry websites across Europe prove to be based on anything other than smoke and air, it really doesn’t do any harm *. It can be frustrating in the end – when you expect Mohammed Salah but get Luke de Jong – but in the meantime, readers enjoy the fantasy flight. Advertisers’ eyes watered. Websites get paid.

[*Other than to further undermine trust in the news ecosystem in general, and therefore permit the rise of the deliberately, cynically unreliable and the perniciously fake.]

The important thing, however, is that players – or more precisely, agents – still do not seem to be grasping that fact. The game’s changed tectonics means that for a player like Salah, flirting with Marca and AS is no longer a bargaining chip. Real Madrid is not an immediate threat to Liverpool, no more.

This is a significant change, and it is not necessarily positive. Players from the top six teams in the Premier League – more or less – are effectively stuck. With Tottenham denying Manchester City progress for Harry Kane last summer, they won’t sell each other, not easily. The only club that can afford to take them out, most likely, is PSG

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United, in particular, no longer prove to be grounds for Real Madrid and Barcelona. In those interviews, Salah twice said that his future was in the hands of his club. At the time, it was taken as a challenge for Liverpool: to offer him a contract that would meet its true value, otherwise.