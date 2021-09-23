Barcelona takes on Airbnb and short-term rentals

the beginning of a problem

Forty years ago, Barcelona was not high on the list of must-see cities with the most tourists in Europe. But that changed after the city hosted the Summer Olympics in 1992: a major public investment in beautifying the city came with a prominent position on the global stage. A new “destination” was born.

Attracted by the city’s museums, restaurants, architecture and Mediterranean coastline, tourists arrived from all over Europe and the world. As of 2019, Barcelona – a city of about 1.6 million – registered more than 21.3 million overnight stays, more than doubling from 2005. And that’s not even counting the more than three million cruise ship passengers that passed through the city’s port that year.

When Airbnb arrived in 2009, Barcelona had no specific rules governing private rentals for tourists, but interest in the service was clear: by mid-2016, Airbnb’s Barcelona section had both private rooms and entire apartments. had about 20,000 lists. Data from Inside Airbnb, which tracks listings in cities around the world. The hosts in Barcelona were operating in a kind of “grey market” in those early years of development: it was not explicitly legal, nor was it explicitly forbidden.

But as the number of tourists grew, so did the understanding among many in Barcelona that the city was close to its potential for visitors. In the summer of 2014, anti-tourism protests broke out in the Barcelona neighborhood, where locals were dismayed by the noisy and raucous behavior of visitors to the party. Anti-tourism graffiti sprang up in ever-popular tourist destinations, and in 2017, a group of left-wing activists ransacked an open-top bus full of tourists. Several residents – as well as some at City Hall – pointed the finger at Airbnb.

“For a long time, tourism was seen as nothing but a positive thing for the city, but now we are all starting to feel the effects,” said Mar Santamaria, a Barcelona-based architect and co-founder of 300,000km. Waras said. /s, an urban planning agency. With regard to tourist accommodation, he said his analysis revealed three main problems: gentrification, overcrowding in public places, and the disappearance of corner shops and other retailers that are essential to residents.

Airbnb says that private room rentals have little or no effect on local housing availability, as people who rent private rooms stay in the same property. But a study published last year in the Journal of Urban Economics found that there was a 7 percent increase in Airbnb activity in Barcelona and a 17 percent increase in housing prices in neighborhoods where the platform has the highest levels of activity. . In the average neighborhood, rents increased by 1.9 percent and housing prices increased by 4.6 percent.

a new era

The 2015 election of Ada Colau as mayor of Barcelona marked a turning point in the city’s relationship with tourism, marking the beginning of the first real efforts to regulate short-term rentals. Already famous in Spain for her work fighting housing evictions, the left-wing Ms. Collau took a much harder line on tourism than her predecessor. Under his leadership, City Hall banned new tourist licenses for the rental of entire apartments; launched a major crackdown on illegal apartment listings; banned the construction of new hotels in the city center; and introduced neighborhood-specific rules to regulate the establishment of souvenir shops and other businesses that cater to tourists.