Barcelona Wants to Keep Lionel Messi. La Liga May Not Allow It.
When Lionel Messi left the field on Saturday night after the Copa América final, the Argentine captain – one of the most famous athletes in history – was finally a champion in his national colors.
He was also, just weeks after his 34th birthday, unemployed.
Messi’s talent has never been questioned. Six times world player of the year, he is one of the best players of his generation or of his generation. His professional future, however, and even his ability to adapt for FC Barcelona next season, is suddenly very much in doubt.
Messi wants to stay at Barcelona, the only professional home he’s ever known, and Barcelona are desperate to keep him. But the club’s dire financial difficulties and a series of fateful decisions by the team’s management – including the potentially disastrous one to let Messi’s contract expire at the end of June – have put what is arguably the strongest association in jeopardy. successful between a club and a single football player. the story.
And the noose, in the form of the strict financial rules of Spanish football, is tightening day by day.
Messi has said nothing about his contractual situation over the past month while leading Argentina to Copa América victory in Brazil. And new Barcelona president Joan Laporta has tried to present a confident front. “Everything is on the right track,” he told press teams camped outside his offices last week, as he and other Barcelona leaders gathered in search of a solution.
But the problem is that Messi’s future may no longer be in the hands of the player or his club. Spanish league rules limit each club’s spending to just a percentage of the club’s income, and league officials have repeatedly said they will not weaken their rules to host Barcelona, which is well beyond. above this limit.
In short, if Barcelona can’t cut € 200million, or roughly $ 240million, from their payroll this summer – an almost incredibly large sum in a pandemic-wracked football economy – they won’t be allowed to register new players, including Messi. , for next season. (Barcelona’s decision to allow Messi’s contract to expire last month means he must now be registered as a new signing, instead of a renewal, which could have been easier.)
A rift between Messi and Barcelona would be seismic for both sides. Messi has been Barcelona’s focal point for almost two decades, the architect of much of his success on the pitch and the engine of his financial might away from him.
But while Barcelona have raised money at breakneck speed in recent years – in 2019 they became the first club to surpass $ 1 billion in annual revenue – they have also spent even more eagerly, living on the financial edge through impulsive management, reckless and reckless decisions. contracts. Messi’s last four-year contract alone, if he met all the terms and conditions, was worth almost $ 675 million, a sum so large that it had an inflationary effect on the salaries of all of his teammates, fueling a payroll that now consumes around three quarters of Barcelona’s annual turnover.
Today, facing debts of over € 1 billion and losses of several hundred million dollars, Barcelona are struggling to balance their books in a way that respects league rules.
Part of it is because of Messi, of course, that Barcelona find themselves on the brink. His losses over the past two years have exceeded more than $ 500 million, largely due to rich contracts like the one the former Barcelona administration awarded to Messi in the fall of 2017.
Details of the 30-page deal, which leaked to a Spanish newspaper, testify to Barcelona’s taste for living on the edge: a salary of around $ 1.4 million a week. A signing bonus of $ 139 million. A “loyalty” bonus – for a player he has employed since the age of 13 – of 93 million dollars.
A new contract, which has yet to be concluded, will almost certainly require Messi, one of the world’s most valuable athletes, to accept a substantial pay cut.
Victor Font, one of the losing candidates in this year’s presidential election, said he was surprised the team had yet to make the financial arrangements to keep Messi. But like Laporta, he said he was convinced Messi would stay with the club.
“The alternative would be so disappointing that I can’t think there is an alternative,” Font said in a telephone interview.
The team does not receive any sympathy or preferential treatment from the Spanish league. Javier Tebas, the league’s general manager, told reporters this week that Barcelona were only responsible for their financial crisis. Yes, he told reporters, the coronavirus pandemic had taken a toll on the team’s finances, but other teams – notably Barcelona rivals Real Madrid – have found ways to operate in the under the rules of the league.
The problem, Tebas said, was that Barcelona had no wiggle room. The league calculates different limits for each team based on each club’s tax returns, but caps spending at 70% of revenue.
“It is not normal for clubs to spend until the last euro of the salary limit,” Tebas said.
It’s not just Messi’s fate that is at stake. Barcelona have already announced the signings of their Argentine friend and team-mate Sergio Agüero for next season, as well as those of Dutch striker Memphis Depay and Barcelona defender. Spanish national team Eric García.
All three arrived as free agents, meaning Barcelona didn’t have to pay a multi-million dollar transfer fee to their former clubs, but the league won’t register any of them, nor Messi, until the club drastically cut costs.
In a bid to create financial leeway, the club have made efforts to get rid of players, tear up contracts with fringe talent and negotiate the departure of some of their other stars. But all of his biggest earnings remain, and with the transfer market deflated by the lingering effects of the pandemic, he’s unlikely to receive any significant offers from his rivals for the players these teams know they have. must sell.
Instead, Barcelona could be pushed to sell key players – German goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen, Dutch playmaker Frenkie de Jong and even Pedri, Barcelona’s last locally raised starlet, would most likely bring the returns. the highest – in order to make ends meet. meet.
Font said he expected Barcelona to prioritize re-signing Messi, even if that meant some of the team’s new signings, or other key players currently under contract, would have to leave. .
“It’s a matter of compromise,” Font said. “You cannot register other players, but you will not prioritize others to Messi.”
But if, as is likely, Barcelona will not be able to make the necessary cuts, they will find themselves in another stalemate. Under Spanish league regulations, a team can only spend a quarter of the money they receive from player sales on new contracts. This means that while he can wipe tens of millions of dollars off the books, he will only have a fraction of that total available to sign Messi – or anyone else.
Could the unthinkable – Barcelona’s gratuitous loss of Messi – be imminent? Perhaps. But La Liga said just last week that there would be no exceptions, no special rules to keep him in Spain.
“Of course we want Messi to stay,” La Liga general manager Tebas said. “But when you run a league, you can’t base your decisions on individual players or clubs.”
