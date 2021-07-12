Barcelona Wants to Keep Lionel Messi. La Liga May Not Allow It.

Messi has said nothing about his contractual situation over the past month while leading Argentina to Copa América victory in Brazil. And new Barcelona president Joan Laporta has tried to present a confident front. “Everything is on the right track,” he told press teams camped outside his offices last week, as he and other Barcelona leaders gathered in search of a solution.

But the problem is that Messi’s future may no longer be in the hands of the player or his club. Spanish league rules limit each club’s spending to just a percentage of the club’s income, and league officials have repeatedly said they will not weaken their rules to host Barcelona, ​​which is well beyond. above this limit.

In short, if Barcelona can’t cut € 200million, or roughly $ 240million, from their payroll this summer – an almost incredibly large sum in a pandemic-wracked football economy – they won’t be allowed to register new players, including Messi. , for next season. (Barcelona’s decision to allow Messi’s contract to expire last month means he must now be registered as a new signing, instead of a renewal, which could have been easier.)

A rift between Messi and Barcelona would be seismic for both sides. Messi has been Barcelona’s focal point for almost two decades, the architect of much of his success on the pitch and the engine of his financial might away from him.

But while Barcelona have raised money at breakneck speed in recent years – in 2019 they became the first club to surpass $ 1 billion in annual revenue – they have also spent even more eagerly, living on the financial edge through impulsive management, reckless and reckless decisions. contracts. Messi’s last four-year contract alone, if he met all the terms and conditions, was worth almost $ 675 million, a sum so large that it had an inflationary effect on the salaries of all of his teammates, fueling a payroll that now consumes around three quarters of Barcelona’s annual turnover.