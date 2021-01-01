Barcelona’s new club: Barcelona won the first match after Messi left the club

FC Barcelona beat Juventus 3-0 in their first match on Sunday in the Joan Gamper Trophy annual friendly without star player Lionel Messi.

Memphis DePay scored the first goal for Barcelona in the third minute of the match at Johan Cruyff Stadium. Martin Brathwaite then took the lead in the 57th minute with a second goal.



In the end, Ricky Puig scored in the 92nd minute to give the team a one-sided victory. Throughout the match, the hosts adopted an aggressive approach and sustained the match with plenty of closed movements and smart passes.

With this victory, Barcelona won the Joan Gamper Trophy for the 44th year in a row and for the ninth year in a row. Messi was dismissed at a press conference just hours before the start of the match.

Messi has been sidelined for 21 years without a new contract with Barcelona. Messi’s departure means there will be no match between him and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Life after Messi will not be easy for Barcelona as they hosted Real Sociedad in their first La Liga match on 15 August.

