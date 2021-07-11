Barkevious Mingo, N.F.L. Veteran, Charged With Child Sex Crime
Barkevious Mingo, an eight-year NFL veteran, was arrested Thursday night in Arlington, Texas, on charges of indecency involving sexual interference with a minor, a felony.
On the advice of his lawyer, Mingo went to the police and was released after posting a $ 25,000 bond. Police did not release any additional information due to the victim’s age and the nature of the allegation, which allegedly took place in 2019.
Lukas Garcia, Mingo’s lawyer, called the allegations “Completely unfounded,” adding, “Mingo is the victim of a misrepresentation, and we believe this is motivated by money or other ulterior motives. We are confident when the truth is revealed my client will be fully exonerated. “
On Saturday night, the Falcons said they were aware of the allegations against Mingo and were gathering more information on the incident. Several hours later, the team announced that they had released Mingo but did not say what prompted the decision.
Mingo’s release, however, came just hours after Sports Illustrated released details of the allegations contained in a search warrant issued to the Arlington Police Department.
According to the warrant, the alleged incident took place on the weekend of July 4, 2019 when Mingo allegedly invited a teenage family member and his male friend, another teenager, to visit Six Flags Over Texas amusement park in Arlington. and K1. Speed, a karting complex. They had dinner at a steakhouse and Mingo paid for everything. Mingo also bought their chosen boys’ sportswear from Nike.com.
On the night of July 4, the boys returned to a local hotel where Mingo was staying. The warrant says Mingo made sexual advances to the boy while he was sleeping. Mingo then became more aggressive, trying to remove the boy’s underwear and having sex with him.
The boy’s mother filed a police complaint in January 2021, and the case was turned over to a detective in the Arlington Police Department’s Child Crimes Unit. Police obtained a warrant in February 2021 and obtained Nike sales records from July 4, 2019.
According to the search warrant request, the police looked for evidence to corroborate the victim’s statements: “In addition, it is known to [the detective] … That buying gifts for children is a known “readiness” behavior in cases of child sexual abuse. “
Mingo signed a one-year contract with the Falcons in March. Drafted sixth overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2013, Mingo has also played with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.
Mingo, 30, was born in Florida and played college football at LSU
Alyssa Lukpat contributed reporting.
