Barkevious Mingo, N.F.L. Veteran, Charged With Child Sex Crime

Barkevious Mingo, an eight-year NFL veteran, was arrested Thursday night in Arlington, Texas, on charges of indecency involving sexual interference with a minor, a felony.

On the advice of his lawyer, Mingo went to the police and was released after posting a $ 25,000 bond. Police did not release any additional information due to the victim’s age and the nature of the allegation, which allegedly took place in 2019.

Lukas Garcia, Mingo’s lawyer, called the allegations “Completely unfounded,” adding, “Mingo is the victim of a misrepresentation, and we believe this is motivated by money or other ulterior motives. We are confident when the truth is revealed my client will be fully exonerated. “

On Saturday night, the Falcons said they were aware of the allegations against Mingo and were gathering more information on the incident. Several hours later, the team announced that they had released Mingo but did not say what prompted the decision.