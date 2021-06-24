Biography of Barkha Singh | Barkha Singh, Height, Boyfriend, Family, Biography & More …

Age and early life | Barkha Singh Age and Earlier Life

Bollywood actress Barkha Singh was born on 3 August 1992 in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Not much information is available about his parents. He has a sister, whose name is Chandni. Barkha Singh was educated from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, and has done BA Honors from Mass Media. He holds a Masters’s degree in Sociology.

Barkha Singh has set foot in the world of acting and modeling since childhood. She started modeling at the age of just 10 and has appeared in advertisements for many popular brands such as Amazon, Coca-Cola, Cadbury, and Clinic Plus. This is where Barkha Singh’s net worth started increasing.

Barkha Singh

Barkha Singh Film Career | Barkha Singh Acting Carrer

Her acting debut in films was with the 2002 film Mujhse Dosti Karoge, in which she played the childhood role of Kareena Kapoor and she has also acted in films like Parineeta, Apna Assam, and Time.

His career on the small screen started in the year 2013 with the TV show Yeh Hai Aashiqui. Apart from this, Barkha Singh has also worked as a video jockey on Channel V.

Barkha Singh Height And Figure Size | Barkha Singh Height & Figure Size

He gained popularity with the 2013 TV serial Yeh Hai Aashiqui. Then he was 21 years old, he had created a good fan base at a very young age. At the age of 29, Barkha Singh is the owner of a perfect figure.

First of all, let’s talk about Barkha Singh’s height which is 5 feet 5 inches and it is equal to 165 centimeters, 1.65 meters. The figure size is 34-26-36 which is considered a perfect figure size. Maybe that’s why people also search about Barkha Singh’s boyfriend.

Barkha Singh

Barkha Singh Sister, Boyfriend, and Husband | Barkha Singh Sister & Boyfriend

Barkha Singh remains very active on her Instagram. She often shares pictures of her sister Chandni Singh. His sister Chandni Singh is very beautiful. Although Barkha Singh is very sensitive about her personal life.

She has not seen her giving any kind of status about her boyfriend, nor does she mention it on her social media handle. In such a situation, nothing can be said about Barkha Singh’s husband.

Brief Biography of Barkha Singh – Barkha Singh Bio/wiki Hindi

real name Barkha Singh Popular and famous characters Jiya Sen’s character in Girls On Top 2016 Debut (Lead Actress) Yeh Hai Aashiqui (2013) sister name Chandni Singh Educational qualification MA (Sociology) caste/religion Hindu (Rajput) boyfriend name Single husband Single date of birth 3 August 1993 Ages 29 years Length 5 ft 5 in, 165 cm, 1.65 m weight 50 kg approx figure size 34-26-36 net worth 3 million dollars net worth in Indian currency 21 crores + Salary one lakh rupees per episode

Barkha Singh

Barkha Singh Net Worth | Barkha Singh Net Worth

Barkha Singh had stepped into the acting world at the age of just 4 and today she is a well-known face of the modeling world. He has worked for many big brands. Along with earning a name, he has also earned a lot of money. Today we will talk about actress Barkha Singh’s lifestyle, house, car, and wealth.

Barkha Singh’s net worth is 3 million dollars, which is the owner of more than 21 crores in Indian currency. Most of his earnings come from film fees and advertisements.

She has worked for many international brands. Barkha Singh’s Net Worth is also high because she counts among the highest-paid actresses of the TV industry.

Barkha Singh charges $5000 for a show or web series. This is the biggest reason for the increase in Barkha’s Net Worth. Barkha Singh’s fee in Indian currency is around Rs 3.5 lakh per episode. Barkha Singh has acted in many TV shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, M TV Farah.

Barkha Singh has also been the brand ambassador of many big companies. She has appeared in advertisements for big brands like Cadbury, Coca-Cola, and Clinic Plus.

He also earns well through YouTube. He also has a YouTube channel and has more than 272K subscribers on this YouTube channel. She uploads Vlog videos on her YouTube channel.