Biography of Barkha Singh | Barkha Singh, Height, Boyfriend, Family, Biography & More …

Barkha Singh is a Bollywood actress, child artist, and model. Barkha Singh had stepped into the modeling world from a very young age and is also a well-known child artist of Bollywood. Barkha Singh gained popularity with her childhood character of Kareena Kapoor in the film Mujhse Dosti Karoge and since then people have started calling her the little Kareena. She has also done modeling and promotion of many popular brands.
Barkha Singh acted in the film as a child artist only at the age of 10 and her first film was Mujhse Dosti Karogi.
Age and early life | Barkha Singh Age and Earlier Life
Bollywood actress Barkha Singh was born on 3 August 1992 in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Not much information is available about his parents. He has a sister, whose name is Chandni. Barkha Singh was educated from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, and has done BA Honors from Mass Media. He holds a Masters’s degree in Sociology.
Barkha Singh has set foot in the world of acting and modeling since childhood. She started modeling at the age of just 10 and has appeared in advertisements for many popular brands such as Amazon, Coca-Cola, Cadbury, and Clinic Plus. This is where Barkha Singh’s net worth started increasing.
Barkha Singh Film Career | Barkha Singh Acting Carrer
Her acting debut in films was with the 2002 film Mujhse Dosti Karoge, in which she played the childhood role of Kareena Kapoor and she has also acted in films like Parineeta, Apna Assam, and Time.
His career on the small screen started in the year 2013 with the TV show Yeh Hai Aashiqui. Apart from this, Barkha Singh has also worked as a video jockey on Channel V.
Barkha Singh Height And Figure Size | Barkha Singh Height & Figure Size
He gained popularity with the 2013 TV serial Yeh Hai Aashiqui. Then he was 21 years old, he had created a good fan base at a very young age. At the age of 29, Barkha Singh is the owner of a perfect figure.
First of all, let’s talk about Barkha Singh’s height which is 5 feet 5 inches and it is equal to 165 centimeters, 1.65 meters. The figure size is 34-26-36 which is considered a perfect figure size. Maybe that’s why people also search about Barkha Singh’s boyfriend.
Barkha Singh Sister, Boyfriend, and Husband | Barkha Singh Sister & Boyfriend
Barkha Singh remains very active on her Instagram. She often shares pictures of her sister Chandni Singh. His sister Chandni Singh is very beautiful. Although Barkha Singh is very sensitive about her personal life.
She has not seen her giving any kind of status about her boyfriend, nor does she mention it on her social media handle. In such a situation, nothing can be said about Barkha Singh’s husband.
Brief Biography of Barkha Singh – Barkha Singh Bio/wiki Hindi
|real name
|Barkha Singh
|Popular and famous characters
|Jiya Sen’s character in Girls On Top 2016
|Debut (Lead Actress)
|Yeh Hai Aashiqui (2013)
|sister name
|Chandni Singh
|Educational qualification
|MA (Sociology)
|caste/religion
|Hindu (Rajput)
|boyfriend name
|Single
|husband
|Single
|date of birth
|3 August 1993
|Ages
|29 years
|Length
|5 ft 5 in, 165 cm, 1.65 m
|weight
|50 kg approx
|figure size
|34-26-36
|net worth
|3 million dollars
|net worth in Indian currency
|21 crores +
|Salary
|one lakh rupees per episode
Barkha Singh Net Worth | Barkha Singh Net Worth
Barkha Singh had stepped into the acting world at the age of just 4 and today she is a well-known face of the modeling world. He has worked for many big brands. Along with earning a name, he has also earned a lot of money. Today we will talk about actress Barkha Singh’s lifestyle, house, car, and wealth.
Barkha Singh’s net worth is 3 million dollars, which is the owner of more than 21 crores in Indian currency. Most of his earnings come from film fees and advertisements.
She has worked for many international brands. Barkha Singh’s Net Worth is also high because she counts among the highest-paid actresses of the TV industry.
Barkha Singh charges $5000 for a show or web series. This is the biggest reason for the increase in Barkha’s Net Worth. Barkha Singh’s fee in Indian currency is around Rs 3.5 lakh per episode. Barkha Singh has acted in many TV shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, M TV Farah.
Barkha Singh has also been the brand ambassador of many big companies. She has appeared in advertisements for big brands like Cadbury, Coca-Cola, and Clinic Plus.
He also earns well through YouTube. He also has a YouTube channel and has more than 272K subscribers on this YouTube channel. She uploads Vlog videos on her YouTube channel.
Barkha Singh Hotstar
Disney+ Hotstar unveiled the names and posters of 11 new web series. These shows star Tanuj Virwani, Mandira Bedi, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Vidya Malvade, Sandeepa Dhar, Barkha Singh, and Shreyas Talpade, among others.
Disney+ Hotstar is launching a bouquet of short-format web series, which can provide easy viewing entertainment for the viewers. The array of shows includes a number of the foremost popular names from the show business. a number of the actors that feature in these shows are Mandira Bedi, Vidya Malavade, Poonam Dhillon, Barkha Singh, Tanuj Virwani, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Sandeepa Dhar, Dipannita Sharma, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Paresh Pahuja, Vrajesh Hirjee, Shreyas Talpade, Bidita Bag and Mohan Kapur among others.
Starting from May 7, new episodes of those titles are going to be released a day on Disney+ Hotstar.
Barkha Singh Car Collection | Barkha Singh
Barkha Singh has an expensive car like Tata Altroz, CIAZ. She is a very kind person and she also donates for the NGO. However, he has not given any information about his donation to anyone.
Actually, Barkha Singh is the flagship model of the Tata Altroz car. She models this car. He recently bought his favorite car Jaguar Excel and shared its picture on his Facebook.
final words
Barkha Singh is a very cute and beautiful TV actress. He started working as a child artist at the age of just 4 and today all his TV serials and web series are hits. Barkha has also become popular due to AIDS and advertisement. She has worked for famous brands like Clinic Plus, Cadbury Milk, and Coco-Cola.
