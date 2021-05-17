Barkha Singh Goes All Quirky About Being Young Kareena Kapoor And Dealing With Pados Ki Aunties





New Delhi: Barkha Singh isn't only a YouTuber however an actor and social media content material creator as properly. However how troublesome was it for her to pursue her goals at a time when 'content material creator' wasn't even thought of a career? In an unique dialog, Barkha talked about the identical and stated it was 'her pure love for creating content material' that made her pursue this as her profession.

In a candid dialog, Barkha Singh additionally talked about how individuals by no means fail to name her 'Young Kareena Kapoor'. It's because she made her Bollywood debut manner again in 2002 with Mujhse Dosti Karoge the place she performed the function of younger Kareena Kapoor.

Watch the complete interview right here:

Hearken to what Barkha has to say about her newest TV present Homicide Meri Jaan, the place she is taking part in the function of a con girl.