Barnette responds to photos from Jan. 6 of her marching to Capitol on eve of PA primary



Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Burnett’s marketing campaign states that she demonstrated in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, “to demand election accountability,” however didn’t break the legislation, because the day earlier than her image was printed.

A spokeswoman for Barnett’s marketing campaign stated in an announcement to Gadget Clock Digital that “Kathy was in DC to help President Trump and demand electoral accountability.” “Any declare that he participated in or supported the destruction of property is intentionally false.”

NBC Information launched a photograph Monday morning exhibiting Barnett showing to members of the “Proud Boys” in DC on January 6, an excessive right-wing group that performed a key function within the Capitol assault.

Burnett’s marketing campaign additional denies any connection to the proud boys and says “Individuals deserve transparency so as to restore religion in our electoral system.”

There is no such thing as a proof that Barnett entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6 or violated any legislation.

The Capitol was attacked on January 6 after former President Donald Trump falsely claimed for months that the 2020 presidential election had been rigged.

Trump held a rally close to the White Home that morning the place he reiterated his false election calls for. Additionally that day, a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol whereas Congress was counting the electoral votes from the presidential election.

Tons of of lawmakers have been pressured to flee and conceal within the Capitol complicated as rioters entered each the Home and Senate chambers.

Burnett’s photos surfaced on Jan. 6 in DC when he turned the primary contender within the Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary on Tuesday.

A Gadget Clock ballot performed Could 3-7 and printed final week discovered that Trump-backed candidate Mehmet Oz supported 22%, former hedge fund government Dave McCormick 20%, Barnett 19% and 19% different candidates and 18% nonetheless. Indecisive

Since his rise to the vote, Burnett has confronted fixed incoming hearth from his rivals and different Republicans, his lack of verification and his previous controversial remarks and issues that he’s determined to win a statewide common election in a purple state like Pennsylvania.

That included Trump himself, who stated in an announcement that Ojai was one of the best candidate to win the final election.

“Kathy Burnett won’t ever win a common election towards the far-left Democrats,” Trump stated Thursday. “There are a lot of issues in his previous that haven’t been correctly defined or verified.”

“Everyone seems to be coming after me,” Barnett stated throughout a marketing campaign rally in West Chester, Pennsylvania on Saturday. “Why do you assume that? As a result of I gained and that is an issue.”