Barr recalls yelling at Trump over Hunter Biden in last conversation before 2020 election



Former Attorney General Bill Barr has revealed that his last conversation with former President Trump before the 2020 election was a heated exchange that resulted in the two men not speaking for weeks.

In his forthcoming book, “One Damn Thing After After Ginger,” he recalls that in October 2020, Trump called Hunter Biden’s laptop right after a Newsmax section. Reports about the computer revolving around emails that Joe Biden was seen linking to his son’s business dealings when Big Biden was vice president.

“You know these things from Hunter Biden’s laptop?” According to the book, Trump asked the bar.

“Mr. President, I can’t talk about it, and I’m not going,” Barr replied thoughtfully, “sharply.”

Hunter Biden was already under investigation and the attorney general was not scheduled to discuss the case. According to the book, Trump did not appreciate Bar’s tune.

“You know, if this is one of my kids,” Trump quickly began before Barr cut him off.

“Dammit, Mr. President, I’m not going to talk to you about Hunter Biden. Period!” Bar fired back, the voice rose.

Barr wrote that Trump hung up the phone shortly after a brief silence. Will Levy, the bar’s chief of staff, who was in the room with the bar at the time, was shocked.

“You shouted at the president?” Levy asked, and Bar agreed.

In the book, Barr mentions that he has heard that Trump is now annoyed at him for not refuting a claim প্রেস President Biden probably made an email on a laptop as part of a Russian misleading campaign. Barr called it a “fake statement” and a “fraud” by Biden that was carried by the media.

Barr wrote that although he was at the White House for a “watch party” on election night, there was no direct contact between him and Trump after the October phone call until about three weeks after the election.