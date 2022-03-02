World

Barr recalls yelling at Trump over Hunter Biden in last conversation before 2020 election

2 days ago
Former Attorney General Bill Barr has revealed that his last conversation with former President Trump before the 2020 election was a heated exchange that resulted in the two men not speaking for weeks.

In his forthcoming book, “One Damn Thing After After Ginger,” he recalls that in October 2020, Trump called Hunter Biden’s laptop right after a Newsmax section. Reports about the computer revolving around emails that Joe Biden was seen linking to his son’s business dealings when Big Biden was vice president.

In the new book, Bill Barr says Mueller was Russia’s “wrong person to investigate”; The investigation was ‘surprisingly wrong’

“You know these things from Hunter Biden’s laptop?” According to the book, Trump asked the bar.

“Mr. President, I can’t talk about it, and I’m not going,” Barr replied thoughtfully, “sharply.”

Hunter Biden was already under investigation and the attorney general was not scheduled to discuss the case. According to the book, Trump did not appreciate Bar’s tune.

Attorney General William Barr speaks during a press conference in the Department of Justice on December 21, 2020 in Washington.

Attorney General William Barr speaks during a press conference in the Department of Justice on December 21, 2020 in Washington.
(Via Michael Reynolds / EPA / Bloomberg Getty Images)

“You know, if this is one of my kids,” Trump quickly began before Barr cut him off.

“Dammit, Mr. President, I’m not going to talk to you about Hunter Biden. Period!” Bar fired back, the voice rose.

Former Hunter Biden business partner jailed for role in plot to defraud Native Americans

Barr wrote that Trump hung up the phone shortly after a brief silence. Will Levy, the bar’s chief of staff, who was in the room with the bar at the time, was shocked.

Hunter Biden walks Marine One in an ellipse outside the White House in Washington, DC, May 22, 2021.

Hunter Biden walks Marine One in an ellipse outside the White House in Washington, DC, May 22, 2021.
(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

“You shouted at the president?” Levy asked, and Bar agreed.

In the book, Barr mentions that he has heard that Trump is now annoyed at him for not refuting a claim প্রেস President Biden probably made an email on a laptop as part of a Russian misleading campaign. Barr called it a “fake statement” and a “fraud” by Biden that was carried by the media.

Barr wrote that although he was at the White House for a “watch party” on election night, there was no direct contact between him and Trump after the October phone call until about three weeks after the election.

