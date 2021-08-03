Barred from the 400 meters, Namibia’s Mboma Wins Silver in the 200

TOKYO – As Christine Mboma of Namibia moved from fifth place to a silver medal in the final stretch of the women’s Olympic 200 meters on Tuesday, she started screaming in what seemed like a mixture of effort and exhilaration .

At just 18, Mboma was second behind Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica in 21.81 seconds, the fastest time ever for a woman under 20.

She called her performance the “best race” of her young life. Yet Mboma was unable to compete in Tokyo in what may be her best event, the 400 meters, due to restrictions placed on women with a rare genetic condition that results in naturally high testosterone levels.

Her moving performance in the 200-meter reignited a complicated debate – and no doubt added to some public confusion – about who should be allowed to compete in certain women’s running events.