Barrett, Randle Power Knicks Past Hawks For 3rd Straight Win – Gadget Clock

ATLANTA (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 26 factors, Julius Randle added 24 and the New York Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 117-108 on Saturday night time for his or her third straight victory.

The Knicks improved to 22-21, the primary time they’ve been over .500 since Dec. 2. They’ve received 5 of six, however started the night time in tenth place within the Jap Convention.

“It’s an incredible staff win,” Barrett mentioned. “They actually fought again, however a lot of us made performs down the stretch. It was enjoyable to observe. (Randle) performed nice tonight. He actually obtained getting into that second quarter and carried it via tonight huge time.

“It feels good for positive, however that’s what we’re working for. We had a troublesome month (of December), but it surely’s beginning to decide up now. It’s enjoyable to be part of.”

Trae Younger led Atlanta with 29 factors, and Danilo Gallinari had 17. The Hawks have dropped 5 straight and 9 of 11 to fall to 17-26. They started the night time twelfth within the East.

Atlanta, which knocked off New York within the quarterfinal spherical of the playoffs final yr and superior to the convention finals, has misplaced 10 straight at dwelling.

“We had been drained, however they had been drained as nicely,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan mentioned. “Should you’re taking fast pictures as we did, you’re bailing the protection out. They don’t have to protect. You’ve obtained to grasp time, rating and state of affairs and do a greater job of managing getting what you need in that offensive set and never settling for one thing fast, attempting to get all the pieces again shortly.

“We took some fast pictures, and the lead ballooned to (17). Hastily they’ve momenum and management of the sport.”

Lou Williams’ jumper pulled Atlanta inside 4 on the 8:35 mark of the fourth and Williams adopted over a minute later with a 3 that made it 93-91, however that was as shut because the Hawks would get earlier than New York’s Evan Fournier drilled a 3 and hit a layup to push the result in six.

Barrett adopted with a 3 and Randle hit a layup that made it 108-100 with 2:51 to play. Fournier’s 3 made it 111-100 earlier than Mitchell Robinson’s dunk gave New York a 13-point lead that ended the suspense with 1:47 remaining.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was impressed with Randle’s 9 assists and the remainder of his staff’s ball motion.

“I assumed Julius made nice reads all recreation lengthy,” Thibodeau mentioned. “That obtained us going, and you may’t say sufficient about the best way RJ is taking part in additionally. When these guys are aggressive like that, it opens issues up. I assumed the rebounding was an enormous issue. Protection within the first half was actually good.”

The Knicks led by as many as 17 within the third, however Thibodeau knew the Hawks weren’t going away simply.

“We type of obtained free, and you may’t do this,” Thibodeau mentioned. “You get free towards a superb offensive staff, which they’re, and so they can chop 10 factors off in a minute, and so they did. Then you definitely’re combating to your life, and that’s what we did.”

Robinson had 14 factors and 13 rebounds, and Fournier completed with 18 factors.

Knicks: F Cam Reddish, acquired from the Hawks in Thursday’s commerce, was out with a proper ankle sprain. He watched the sport from the bench. … G Kemba Walker, sidelined with a sore left knee, didn’t make the journey. He has not performed within the final eight video games. … Reserve C Nerlens Noel was not obtainable due to a sore left knee. … Randle needed to go away the sport briefly early within the first due to a shoe malfunction.

Hawks: Dropped to 2-11 of their final 13 regular-season conferences towards New York. … G Bogdan Bogdanovich was out with proper knee soreness. … C Clint Capela missed his fourth straight recreation with a left ankle sprain. … G Kevin Knox, acquired within the Reddish commerce, didn’t play.

Knicks: Host Charlotte on Monday.

Hawks: Host Milwaukee on Monday night time.

