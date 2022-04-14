World

Barry Manilow to miss opening night of off-Broadway show, “Harmony: A New Musical,” due to COVID

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — Musician Barry Manilow will miss Wednesday night’s opening of his new off-Broadway musical after testing positive for COVID.

The show called “Harmony: A New Musical,” was set to open Wednesday night to a sold-out crowd at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Lower Manhattan.

The show will still go on despite Manilow’s positive test.

Manilow called it possibly “the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me.”

The singer has been developing the musical for 25 years.

