Barry Manilow to miss opening night of off-Broadway show, “Harmony: A New Musical,” due to COVID



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — Musician Barry Manilow will miss Wednesday night’s opening of his new off-Broadway musical after testing positive for COVID.

The show called “Harmony: A New Musical,” was set to open Wednesday night to a sold-out crowd at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in Lower Manhattan.

The show will still go on despite Manilow’s positive test.

WATCH | Witness describes chaos on subway train amid New York shooting

Manilow called it possibly “the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me.”

I am heartbroken to say that I have just tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be able to attend tonight’s opening night performance of my new musical, HARMONY. This just might be the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me: 25 years waiting for this show to premiere in pic.twitter.com/V1KNIjZP1N — Barry Manilow (@barrymanilow) April 13, 2022

The singer has been developing the musical for 25 years.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a COVID Question