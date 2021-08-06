Barry the Central Park Owl Dies

Dr DeCandido was one of the first to spot Barry last October. He was leading a group that ran into her at the north end of the park.

He expected her to fly away after a few days and was surprised when she stuck around, he said. As the months passed and the boredom of his 40s prompted New Yorkers to observe increasing numbers of birds, Barry became a mainstay of Dr. DeCandido’s birding walks. He would sometimes make calls to the owls, get people to line up in the path, then watch them react in rapture as Barry rushed down.

“People really liked her,” he said. “He has become a cult of Barry.”

It became the longest large owl in the known history of Central Park and the first large owl to spend a summer there. She followed the famous mandarin duck, or “hot duck,” a famous bird that had previously stirred a frenzy among New York birders, and then disappeared.

Over the months, local bird watchers have been able to collect more data on Barry. By mid-winter, she made the switch from Loch to Trek, where bird watchers were able to get a better view of her hunt. In February, they learned that Barry was a female, when she probably started to think about breeding and people first heard her high-pitched hoot, which Mr Barrett measured using a voice spectrogram.

Local bird watchers have also noticed that she is more active during the day than is typical of owls; they suspected that she was not afraid of humans because she was so young.

Owls usually descend from their perches at a significant speed, so it’s quite common for them to collide with vehicles, according to Dr. DeCandido. But these collisions occur more frequently on roads where cars are moving fast.

“The risk of this owl coming into contact with this vehicle should be minimal, especially if the vehicle is traveling slowly,” said Dr DeCandido.