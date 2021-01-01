Barty Cricket: Wimbledon champion Barty, once a cricketer, has now won his second Grand Slam.

Australia’s Ashley Barty became the new queen of Wimbledon on Saturday night. She defeated Carolina Piliskova of the Czech Republic to win the women’s singles title. Ashley won her second Grand Slam and first Wimbledon title 6-3, 6-7, 6-3. Cricketer-to-tennis player Barty won her first Grand Slam title as Roland Garros. Born in Queensland in 1996, Barty became the 2011 Junior Wimbledon Champion in 15 years.Barty’s first love may be tennis, but he loves cricket as much. He decided to take a break from the game seven years ago after being knocked out of the first round at the US Open in 2014. In 2015, he dropped the racket and took the bat. Ash made so much distance from tennis that away from playing it, he stopped talking about it. He had 216 singles and 40 doubles at the time. In 2015 he played as an all-rounder in the Brisbane Heat and the Big Bash for the Queensland Women. Then when he raised the flag in cricket, he returned to professional tennis in 2016.

Ashley Barty wins Wimbledon: Ashley Barty wins Wimbledon’s new queen Carolina Piliskova

Carolina’s second defeat in the Grand Slam final

Barty, the first world number one to reach the Wimbledon final in the women’s singles in five years, is now the first Australian to pick up the Venus Rosewater dish after Yvonne Gulagong Kavali (1980). This is his second Grand Slam title since the 2019 French Open. In the first three sets of the Wimbledon women’s final since 2012, Barty struggled for an hour and 55 minutes to win. Her previous defeat came in the final of the 2016 US Open, when she lost in three sets to Angelique Kerber of Germany.

