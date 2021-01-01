Barty defeats Pliskova in Wimbledon final: Ashley Barty defeats Carolina Pliskova to win her first Wimbledon title; Le Shelley Barty wins Lee Shelley Barty: Ash Barty defeats Carolina Pliskova to win her first Wimbledon title, the thrill of the match

Highlights Australia’s top seed Ashley Barty is the new queen of Wimbledon

In the women’s singles final, she defeated Carolina Pliskova

He won Wimbledon 6-3, 6-7, 6-3

This is Barty’s second Grand Slam title since the French Open.

London

World number one Ash Barty defeated Wimbledon women’s singles champion Carolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic. She defeated Carolina 6-3, 6-7, 6-3. With this, Ash Barty has won his first Wimbledon title.

This is Barty’s second Grand Slam title. Barty had previously won the French Open in 2019. She is the first Australian woman to win a trophy here since Evo Golagong won the All England Club title in 1980. Barty said he got a lot of inspiration from Gulagong. 1. When she won the competition for the first time in In1, she wore the same dress as Goolagong at Wimbledon.

Twenty-five-year-old Barty, the junior champion at Wimbledon a decade ago, decided to stay away from the tennis tour for almost two years in 2014 due to fatigue. He started playing professional cricket in his country and then finally decided to return to his sport which went well. She looked her best at the start of each set against eighth-seeded Pliskova.

The 2-year-old Ki Pliskova of the Czech Republic reached the major finals twice, but was runner-up both times. She also lost in the final of the 2016 US Open. Barty had a hard time at the end of the second set. She was leading and serving in the leading-5 but her service was broken on consecutive forehandes and she lost the set due to a double fault in the tiebreaker.

In the third set, however, Barty took a 3-0 lead and continued at the same pace. This is the first Wimbledon women’s final since 2012 to result in three sets. Also, for the first time since 1977, both finalists have reached the All England Club title race. Barty and Pliskova had previously failed to advance to the fourth round in the Grass Court Major.

Earlier, Piliskova defeated second-seeded Ariana Sublenka of Belarus 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and 53 minutes of the semifinals. Earlier, Australian Barty defeated 2018 champion Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (3).

