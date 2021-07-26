Baseball and Softball Return to the Olympics: What to Watch and Expect

For the first time in 13 years, baseball and softball will be played at the Olympics.

Thanks to Japan’s ardent love for both sports, baseball and softball are back at the Games after being rejected in 2005 as standing Olympic offers. Critics then were that sports were not global enough, and in the case of baseball, the best players in the world were not participating. Baseball, played by men at the Olympics, officially joined the Games in 1992 and softball, played by women, in 1996.

This summer is a long time coming for many athletes. Some softball players had retired and then came out of retirement when their sport was brought back for the Tokyo Games. Others have held on for years hoping for this moment.

The return of softball and baseball will be brief, however, as neither is a permanent Olympic sport. They were not selected by the organizing committee for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. But there is hope: Baseball and softball are set to make a big comeback in 2028, when Los Angeles plays host.