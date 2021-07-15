Basketball Is Nothing Without Net

One of the most rewarding sounds in sports is the whistle of a basketball that smacks the net in a perfect rustle.

Remove the net, and all that’s left is the unsatisfying silence of a bullet pushing air molecules as it sails across the ledge. Did it even happen? Sometimes it’s hard to tell.

That’s why Anibal Amador, a 55-year-old former Manhattan real estate agent, regularly taps into his own pocket to buy brand new nets for playground rims. The city doesn’t provide nets for the most part, but anyone who’s played even a single Hustle game knows that the dull silence of a bullet drifting through a netless ledge transforms even the most perfectly executed shot. into an aerial balloon.

“Without the nets, it’s just not good,” Amador said, pointing to one of the edges he hugged at St. Vartan Park, a medium-sized playground at the entrance to the Queens Tunnel. -Midtown on 36th Street. “Nobody prefers to play this way.”