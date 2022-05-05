Basketball legend Cynthia Cooper-Dyke accused of abusive behavior by former players: report



Women’s basketball Legends and ex South Texas Head coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke has been accused by several players of abusive and abusive behavior, including the use of “public sex language” that led the university to headline the IX investigation and his subsequent retirement, according to a bombastic report from The Athletic.

The report, released Thursday, alleges that Cooper-Dyke made inappropriate comments, including sexual references and physical presence of players by Texas Southern players.

According to investigative records reviewed by the outlet, Cooper-Dyke said a player working with a well-known mental health diagnosis “would be all right, just need some D —-“. He later reportedly referred to the same player as “sorry-a-virgin”.

He also commented on the physical presence of the players, urging one to stop eating in front of his coach after being embarrassed by his weight in front of the team.

Following its investigation, the university enacted a limited-contact order between Cooper-Dyke and the team in January, banning one-on-one meetings and communication via phone and email. Less than a month later, that policy was changed to a no-contact order that prohibited any communication outside of games and practice.

Athletic spoke to 25 people, including former staffers and players across Cooper-Dyke’s career who published direct accounts of similar allegations at least a decade ago. Some of the allegations were about his own and the players’ sex lives, abusive names and excessive punishment that are harmful to both physical and mental health.

“No one said or did anything, just passed him to the school next door,” a USC player told the outlet. “This woman terrified us mentally and emotionally.”

Cooper-Dyke announced his retirement on March 17, just weeks before a scheduled hearing into the university’s investigation. That hearing was later canceled, the report said.

In a text message to The Athletic, Cooper-Dyke wrote that he had “positive relationships with most players and staff” and denied the allegations.

“Throughout my years as a coach, I have had countless interactions with players in my role as their coach, mentor and friend,” said Cooper-Dyke. “I had a positive relationship with most of the players and staff, and my sole purpose was to maximize the potential of the players and help them to be the best. Although these allegations are untrue, everyone deserves to work, play and learn in a respectable environment. Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused you.

Texas Southern declined to comment on specific topics, citing the Title IX investigation, but added, “Please make sure the university takes seriously any issues that affect the safety and health of our students, teachers and staff to ensure a non-discriminatory learning environment. And violence. “

A four-time WNBA Champion and four-time Final MVP, Cooper-Dyke was the first WNBA player to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

Cooper-Dyke has continued his success through coaching. At Prairie View A&M, he led the Panthers to a conference title in his second season and won the university’s first NCAA Tournament bid in 2005. In 2010, he took over coaching at UNC Wilmington before moving to Texas Southern just two years later. . He moved to USC in 2013 before returning to Texas Southern in 2019.