Bat and bat of these employees before Diwali! Increase in DA and pension, salary will increase

Under the seventh pay commission, the Karnataka government has increased the dearness allowance. Let us inform that from July 1 this year, the state government has announced to increase the dearness allowance of its employees and pensioners from the existing 21.5% to 24.5%. This is good news for the employees before Diwali and they will get an increase in their salary.

This order will be applicable to full time government employees, aided educational institutions, employees of district panchayats, employees working on regular time scales of pay and full time employees of universities who are on regular pay scales.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had ordered the release of additional installments of dearness allowance in the month of July. Significantly, the dearness allowance was revised to 21.5 percent from the existing 11.25 percent for the period January 2020 to June 2021. Let us tell you that under the 7th Pay Commission, the increase in dearness allowance is done on the basis of basic salary basic salary.

Diwali Bonus in UP: The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh is also preparing to give a double gift to 28 lakh employees and pensioners of the state before Diwali. According to the proposal, the government can increase dearness allowance by 3 percent. Due to which the current rate will reach 31 percent. According to the information, the state government can give the payment of Diwali bonus and dearness allowance to the employees and pensioners simultaneously.

Apart from the state employees, this Diwali has also brought good news for the central employees. Let us inform that the Union Cabinet has given Diwali gift to the employees by increasing the dearness allowance by three percent. This dearness allowance has been implemented from July 1. With this, along with the increase in dearness allowance for July 2021, arrears will also be available. Along with 31 percent DA, the government will also pay the arrears to the central employees.

At the same time, more than 47 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners will directly benefit from the increase in DA. The government said that due to dearness allowance and dearness relief, the expenditure on the exchequer will increase by Rs 9,488.70 crore every year.