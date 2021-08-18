Bata India: Footwear Stock: Bata India is still an underperformer in 2021

Return from Bata India Bata India Limited: No one wants to be a millionaire by investing in shares. If you also want to make money by investing in stocks, today we are going to tell you about one such stock that can give you a 13% return on your च्या 100 investment in the next 4-6 months. This means that if you invest ₹ 100,000 in this stock, you can get back 13,13,000 in the next 4-6 months.

Bata India’s performance Shares of Bata India are performing so far in 2021. So far this year, Bata’s stock has seen an 11 percent increase. In 2021, the Nifty 50 has returned 18 per cent and the S&P BSE 200 index has returned more than 20 per cent. In the last three months, Bata India’s stock has grown by 20 per cent and is seen in bullish territory.

Shares at 52-week high On August 18, Bata India’s stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,767.90. According to stock market experts, Bata India’s share price could move towards Rs 2,000 due to the rise in shares. In the BSE Sensex, the price is 13 per cent higher than Bata India’s previous close of Rs 1,758. By investing in Bata India’s stock, you can get a return of 13% in the next four-six months. Bata India has a market cap of over Rs 22,000 crore. READ Also Rachel Uchitel on the N.D.A. She Signed With Tiiger Woods

Bata’s business Bata India is the largest footwear manufacturer and retailer in the country. Bata has 1,600 retail stores across the country. Bata India’s product portfolio includes sneakers, open and slipper style footwear in the casual, fitness and essential categories. Bata India has a strong hold in rural areas of the country. Bata’s voice is rapidly increasing as conditions in Corona improve.

