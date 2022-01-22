‘Batman’ sidekick Burt Ward recalls lasting friendship with Adam West: ‘We just clicked’



Burt Ward has been fascinated with his longtime pal, “Batman” star Adam West.

The actor, who performed the Cape Crusader within the common ‘60s TV collection, handed away in 2017 at age 88 from leukemia.

The 76-year-old performed his trusty sidekick Robin.

“He and I acquired alongside extremely nicely,” Ward revealed within the newest challenge of Nearer Weekly presently in newsstands. “Inside 5 minutes of assembly, the 2 of us have been laughing so exhausting they needed to inform us to cool down. We just clicked. He was the funniest particular person I’ve ever met in my whole life.”

And their bond carried on even when the pair wasn’t on set.

“On the weekends, we’d play tennis collectively,” stated Ward. “We have been going to public courts, and folks would look over and say, ‘It’s Batman and Robin enjoying tennis!’”

Ward insisted that he gained loads “as a result of I used to be a lot quicker.”

“However he would say issues like, ‘We are able to’t rely that one,’” he informed the outlet. “He tried to make it a bit extra even.”

However bringing the present to life was no laughing matter. Ward, who did loads of his stunts, stated he acquired damage “each single day.”

“I imply, you possibly can’t think about,” he defined. “One time I used to be tied right down to a desk, and Batman was imagined to blow a gap by way of the wall. The studio forgot to construct a breakaway wall, so the particular impact guys used actual dynamite to blow the soundstage down. I couldn’t hear for every week after that.”

“It was harmful,” he continued. “I saved seeing the identical physician on the hospital. He informed me I ought to think about a unique line of labor as a result of I used to be in virtually each week with one thing damaged or burns. The studio took out a $3 million life insurance coverage coverage on me. I believe by the tip, they have been making an attempt to gather!”

“Batman” solely aired for 3 seasons from 1966 till 1968. Whereas Ward missed out on starring in “The Graduate” because of the present’s ongoing success (the main position went to Dustin Hoffman), the star insisted he wasn’t bothered by being typecast.

“I nonetheless acquired an opportunity to do a ton of various issues,” he defined. “I’ve accomplished 40 motion pictures for tv. I performed the pope. I’ve performed a very evil demonic character. I take a look at [life] as my glass all the time being half full. ”

Again in 2017, Ward informed Fox Information he was shocked to be taught of West’s passing.

“I noticed him a few weeks in the past,” Ward stated on the time. “We had breakfast earlier than signing autographs all day lengthy. We walked to the stage, he walked so quick I may barely sustain with him. He was in nice situation. In my coronary heart, he had no thought [what was going to happen]. He was speaking about taking a visit to Europe with his spouse subsequent month. He requested me if I needed to do some appearances within the UK as a result of he was going to Europe… we have been supposed to seem subsequent week in Las Vegas. Plus, he was speaking about including greater appearances.”

He additionally shared that his decades-long friendship with West was the true deal.

“Nothing ever modified,” he stated. “We have been precisely the identical after the primary three minutes we met. We have been each very fun-loving folks and acquired alongside so nicely. We have been such good pals that once we weren’t filming, we’d sometimes exit on the weekends and play tennis… He was all the things off-stage that he was on-screen. He was such a beautiful man.”