batra-match-fixing-allegations-on-coach-soumyadeep-roy-delhi-high-court-orders-to-constitute-committee-to-investigate-the-matter-raised-by-star-tt-player – Manika Batra Committee will be constituted to investigate the allegations of fixing leveled by the coach, the High Court has given instructions; Learn about the case in detail

The Delhi High Court has directed the formation of a three-member committee on the allegations of fixing leveled by Manika Batra on the national coach. The court has also sought an interim report of the matter from the committee in 4 days.

The Delhi High Court has directed the formation of a three-member committee on the allegations of fixing leveled by Manika Batra on the national coach. The court has also sought an interim report of the matter from the committee in 4 days.

The Delhi High Court has directed the constitution of a three-member committee to inquire into the allegation of match-fixing attempt by star table tennis player Manika Batra on the national coach. Along with this, the court has also sought an interim report within four weeks.

Justice Rekha Palli, who was hearing Manika’s plea against Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), said based on the committee’s report, she would consider the issue of appointing an administrator to run the national sports body.

On the other hand, Manika has alleged that TTFI is making selections in a non-transparent manner and targeting some players, including her. Justice Rekha Palli, who directed the Sports Ministry to conduct a probe against the sports body, said the committee would consist of two judges and a sportsperson, whose information would be given in the order.

The court made it clear that the TTFI will not write anything to the international body regarding the player except informing the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) of withdrawal of all action against Manika. As per the directions, if the ITTF needs any information, the TTFI will refer the request to a three-member committee.

TTFI’s senior counsel Sandeep Sethi told the court that, the executive board of the sports body has decided to withdraw the show cause notice against Manika and all action taken as a result thereof. He also said that the TTFI would inform the international body of this information and requested the court to allow the sports body to prove its stand.

TTFI responded to the allegations against Manika Batra’s national coach, know the whole matter in detail here

What is the whole matter?

It is noteworthy that Manika, who was dropped from the Indian contingent for the Asian Table Tennis Championship, had alleged in her petition that national coach Soumyadeep Roy had “pressured” her to “lost” an Olympic qualifier match against a player from her academy. Was.

After this a notice was also sent to Manika by TTFI asking why she was silent till now. Also the reason for working with Sanmay Paranjpe in place of national coach Soumyadeep Roy in Tokyo Olympics was asked. After this, Manika had also said that she had already informed the federation but her words were ignored.

(input language)