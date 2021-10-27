Bats Problem on Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow The Bachchan family living in ‘Jalsa’ is scared! Big B himself mentioned – Bats enter Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow, Bachchan family is scared! Big B said

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan talks about his heart with his fans through blogs. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan told that bats entered his house again, due to which he became very upset. Amitabh Bachchan also apologized to his fans for writing a late blog during this time. Amitabh Bachchan said that – this time it took him a long time to write the blog. He also told the reason for writing the blog late as ‘bat’.

Amitabh Bachchan said in his blog- ‘Working is going on till night. So I go to sleep early. Amitabh Bachchan told that he is busy shooting for Kempeng of Dubai Expo. During this, he also told that once again bats have entered his house. Amitabh Bachchan mentioned this in his blog.

Amitabh Bachchan further said- ‘Even after taking so many precautions, he came again one evening. We are all very nervous. Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan also said in his blog that although he does not need any advice at the moment. He is treating it. But if there is something other than this, then that can be thought of.

Let me tell you, even before this, the news of bats entering Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow had come to the fore. Amitabh himself gave this information on Twitter. Big B had told that a bat has entered a room in his bungalow Jalsa. He had to work very hard to get that bat out. During this he had a lot of troubles.

T 3510 – Ladies and gentlemen of the Jury .. news of the hour .. BREAKING NEWS .. would you believe it ..

A Bat , a Bat has come into my room .. in Jalsa .. on the 3rd floor .. in my Den .. ??

badi mushkil se use bahar nikala ..

Corona peecha chodh hi nahin raha !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 25, 2020

Amitabh wrote in his post, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, this hour’s news…BREAKING NEWS…Will you believe it? A bat entered my room in ‘Jalsa’, on the third floor. With great difficulty he has been pulled out.

Amitabh also shared a photo on his Instagram on Tuesday in which he shared a picture of his new footwear. Referring to his foot in his blog, Amitabh Bachchan had told that his toe is not right. In such a situation, he has taken these shoes.