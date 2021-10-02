Battered city Johnson plans to ‘level up’ in England’s North Test

REDCAR, ENGLAND – Standing 180 feet tall, the coal bunker that dominated the skyline at the defunct steelworks in north-east England was eroded, discolored and some people living nearby lost their sight. Yet it was such a symbol of the region’s industrial heritage that campaigners fought hard to prevent its destruction.

He never got a chance. The tower was on the way to an economic development project, and last month controlled blasts were reduced to some broken remains on a landscape littered with the remnants of rust-belt Britain.

The demolition was part of an effort to turn the 4,500-acre site into a “Freeport,” or less taxed area, that would manufacture wind turbine blades and focus on clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

However, RedCar is not more than just a city in transition. It is part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s far-reaching plan to spread the good life beyond prosperous south-east England to neglected parts of the country’s central and north – a policy he never defined, but called “leveling up”. .