Battered city Johnson plans to ‘level up’ in England’s North Test

REDCAR, ENGLAND – Standing 180 feet tall, the coal bunker that dominated the skyline at the defunct steelworks in north-east England was eroded, discolored and some people living nearby lost their sight. Yet it was such a symbol of the region’s industrial heritage that campaigners fought hard to prevent its destruction.
He never got a chance. The tower was on the way to an economic development project, and last month controlled blasts were reduced to some broken remains on a landscape littered with the remnants of rust-belt Britain.
The demolition was part of an effort to turn the 4,500-acre site into a “Freeport,” or less taxed area, that would manufacture wind turbine blades and focus on clean energy and advanced manufacturing.
However, RedCar is not more than just a city in transition. It is part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s far-reaching plan to spread the good life beyond prosperous south-east England to neglected parts of the country’s central and north – a policy he never defined, but called “leveling up”. .
The concept has since become a central pillar of Mr Johnson’s agenda, which he believes will shape his legacy as Britain’s leader. He considers it so important that last month he commissioned one of his most qualified ministers, Michael Gove, to turn a vague series of aspirations into a strategy—one that could improve the lives of working-class northern voters. who helped benefit the Conservative Party. A resounding electoral victory two years ago.
The issue is likely to be front and center at the party’s annual convention starting Sunday in Manchester.
It is places like Redcar, a North Sea city with a population of about 38,000, where Mr Johnson’s ambitions will be put to the test. Like many other cities in the north, it has been battered by de-industrialisation, and thousands of jobs were lost when the steel complex closed in 2015.
On one of his first days in the job, Mr. Gove went to Redcar to visit the nascent Freeport project at the steelworks site, known as Teesworks, later telling reporters: “To understand ‘leveling up’ All you have to do is get here.”
While walking his dog in the 1970s to the steelworks where he was employed, 73-year-old Stephen Bradbury expressed little regret over the demolition of the tower, a silo-like structure containing 5,000 tons of coal.
“Nice riddance,” he said, recalling his time as an electrician on campus. “The damage happened when the area was closed, but you have to move on.”
Still, Mr Bradbury was not entirely convinced Mr Johnson’s pet project would revive the sector. “You will never level the north and the south,” he said.
Tees Valley mayor and influential member of Mr Johnson’s Conservative Party Ben Houchen said it would take years to level up. He compared the economic inequality between the north and south of England to the division into East and West Germany after the country was united.
But Mr. Houchen, a key architect of the development program, said the government’s “No. 1 policy” and what Mr Johnson would be judged on.
“Ultimately, a government that wants to govern for the whole country has to do something about that if it wants to win the next election,” he said, adding, “You have to be able to move something too dramatic. Will do. Dial, and Teesworks does something like this: 20,000 jobs over the next 12 years.”
Still, some analysts agree that neglected parts of the country have so many complex and interlocking problems that “flattening” runs the risk of misfires. And while the lack of exclusivity allows the government to avoid isolating anyone for now, it will eventually catch them up.
“Leveling the appeal to everyone politically if you don’t define it,” said Paul Swine, director of policy and research at the Center for Cities, a research institute. “If you define that, you start lashing out and harassing people.” “We shouldn’t just focus on more jobs – although great if we can – we should be focusing on life expectancy, health outcomes and skills,” he said.
For these types of projects, known as regeneration in the UK, there must be not only companies willing to hire, but also workers with the right skills and qualifications – and a transport network that enables them to be able to get to work.
As the crow flies, it is less than 10 miles from Redcar to Hartlepool, another town that is suffering badly from de-industrialization but with no bridge to connect them, the journey takes 45 by car. It takes minutes. It takes longer than the train.
So any jump in job creation at the new site at RedCar is unlikely to help Ian Jennings. After a period of unemployment, Mr. Jennings, 49, has a job at a factory in Hartlepool and wants to do something better.
Unemployment in Hartlepool is around 8 percent, which is significantly higher than the national average of about 5 percent.
Hartlepool also hopes to get “Freeport” in the area of its docks, though there are no details yet about what will happen there.
“There are a lot of promises being made and one government is as bad as the next,” Mr Jennings said, “but I can’t see many things happening in my lifetime.”
Poor diet and poor health have also impacted life expectancy in Hartlepool. A charity, outside the Wharton Trust, has a line of about 50 people for free food at the end of its shelf life that a Tesco supermarket has donated.
Trust chief executive Sacha Beding warned of a short-term crisis with rising prices for heating and food combining with the end of a large welfare payment provided during the pandemic.
Referring to backward educational achievement, he said, “The scale of where we are in backward places is huge.” Seeking a ray of hope, he added: “At least people are talking about ‘flattening’, even if no one fully understands what it is.”
The leveling-up project, he said, “must be our Marshall plan for the decade if it is to be meaningful; it is about rebuilding on a scale we have probably never done in peacetime.” The concern was that instead of formulating a 10-year plan and empowering communities with cash, the government tried to chase the headlines and “shoot it from the hip”.
In RedCar, Rachel Woodings of Cotham House, a charitable organization that supports young homeless people, said many residents were near evictions or were sofa-surfing, simply staying where they could stay overnight with friends. Were.
“Young people don’t have equal opportunities,” she said. “It is a lack of jobs. It’s probably a skill set that’s also missing. These are the same problems that are happening here and there. “
It is not just the youth who are struggling. Sharon Nicholson, 54, who is unemployed, said she sometimes applied for up to 30 jobs a week.
“You can’t survive on £60 a week when I have to pay for electricity, feed myself, dress myself – it’s ridiculous,” she said, referring to her welfare payments. said.
Near the abandoned steelworks, 66-year-old John Nelson described how those who grew up nearby almost inevitably took on the plentiful jobs that were once available.
“My dad used to work here, so when I left school it was decided that I would work at British Steel,” he said, referring to the company that once operated the giant plant.
But eventually he chose an alternative route, leaving to set up his own business; None of his children went to work there. Mr Nelson said he welcomed the demolition of old industrial buildings.
“I know some people see the beauty in them, but most of the people who are going about it have never worked there or had anything to do with it,” he told the futile campaigners to save the tower. Said about
“You need to move on and earn a living,” he said.
