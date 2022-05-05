Battle for Azovstal steel plant rages, Ukrainian soldier warns Russia forces have reached the plant



Fighting for the Azovostal steel plant in Mariupol escalated on Thursday as Russian forces sought to seize one of the city’s last strongholds for Ukrainian resistance.

“It has been three days since Russian troops entered Azovstal territory,” Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, said in a telegram post translated by a Ukrainian news outlet on Thursday. “Heavy fighting continues with bloody consequences. The defenders have been fighting one enemy after another for 61 days.”

Ukrainian troops and civilians have been trapped in tunnels under steel plants for weeks, with many fleeing Russia’s continued shelling and bombing.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory over Mariupol, although Moscow failed to take full control of the city and called on his forces to blockade the plant instead of attacking it.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday allegedly claimed that the plant had been securely cordoned off and said that Russian troops were continuing to try to persuade the rest of the force to surrender – a move that Ukrainian troops had categorically rejected.

But reports from Russian ground forces say the blockade was not the only step taken by Russian troops.

“We can say that Russian troops entered the territory of Azovstal yesterday. They were driven out by our guards,” said Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian president.

But Palama’s advisers have resisted summarizing the reality.

‘We are on the brink of starvation’

“No one kicked anyone, they did [the Russians] “There is a fierce battle going on,” he told Interfax.

“The Russians have broken their ceasefire promises and have not allowed the evacuation of civilians hiding in the plant’s bunkers,” Palamar said.

The deputy commander issued a direct appeal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to help rescue wounded soldiers who were unable to receive medical assistance through the blockade.

“Make it possible for the soldiers to recover the bodies, so that the people of Ukraine can say goodbye to their heroes,” he added. “Respond appropriately to emergencies where the enemy violates all moral rules, regulations and laws, killing people in front of the eyes of the whole world.”

Zelensky has repeatedly called for a ceasefire with Russian forces to remove about 200 civilians and soldiers trapped inside the tunnel.

Russia on Thursday denied that its forces were involved in any ground clashes at the Azovstal steel plant.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian reporters that “you see, the president, the commander-in-chief, has ordered the operation to stop. The commander-in-chief has not issued any other orders.”